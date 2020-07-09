The 90th annual Marion County Fair returns July 11

By Kylie Money

The gates to the Marion County Fair swing open for its 90th annual fair Saturday, July 11 through Sunday, July 19 at 7300 E. Troy Ave. with a full complement of fun and entertainment for all ages on the agenda.

This year’s 90th anniversary will feature two nights of fireworks on July 11 and 12. The Queen and Princess Pageant will be on opening night July 11 at 7 p.m. Other special featured events this year are as follows:

Robot Rangers (July 11-19)

Beer and Wine Garden (July 11-19)

Petting Zoo (July 11-19)

Elite K-9 Performances (July 11-12 and July 17-19)

Norsewoodsmen Chainsaw Carving Demos & Auction (July 11-19)

History on Wheels (July 15-19)

Dino-ROAR (July 11-19)

Grandstand Events

Staples of the Marion County Fair are the rides, games and food. Returning again this year, North American Midway Entertainment will be providing fairgoers with this fair tradition. There is something for the whole family at the Midway. Whether that be a ride on the Ferris wheel, eating an elephant ear or winning a prize your favorite game, the Midway has you covered.

Park Stage offers continual free events throughout the entire fair. “As our team continues to monitor local and state health guidelines on a daily basis, we are working closely and diligently with state and local partners to ensure the safety of the community here in Marion County and that remains our primary focus,” said Paul Annee, Marion County Fairgrounds public information officer. “With that being said, our Marion County Fair team is very excited to host another successful fair with many new and exciting features. This year’s fair being our 90th anniversary, we have no doubt folks aren’t going to want to miss out on all the fun. We look forward to seeing everyone at our fairgrounds soon!”

This will be taking place at the 123-acre Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave., located just east of I-465 & Southeastern Avenue interchange. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends. General admission to the grounds is $5 per person; children 5 and under are free and parking is always free in convenient fairground lots. Visit MarionCountyFair.org for a complete schedule of events, including exact days and times. Meet you at the Marion County Fair!

COVID-19 health and safety guidelines while attending the Marion County Fair

The Marion County Fair has instituted additional safety measures this year. These include: