The 89th Annual Marion County Fair returns June 21-30

By Kylie Money

The gates to the Marion County Fair swing open for its 89th annual fair with a full complement of fun and entertainment for all ages on the agenda.

This year’s headlining feature is Dino-ROAR, which will be doing performances all 10 days at the fair. This show features eight life-like animatronic dinosaurs for all the dinosaur lovers in Marion County. This show’s goal is to educate kids with dinosaur facts while being interactive and entertaining. Other special featured events this year are as follows:

First Bite Fishing Tank (June 21-30)

(June 21-30) Baird Petting Zoo (June 21-30)

(June 21-30) Elite K-9 Performances (June 22-23 & June 28-30)

(June 22-23 & June 28-30) Bear Hollow Chainsaw Carving Demos & Auction (June 21-23 & June 30)

(June 21-23 & June 30) Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides (June 21-22 & June 28)

(June 21-22 & June 28) Princesses and Superheroes (June 22 & June 29)

Each night of the derby for general admission is $5 with children 5 and under being free. For $10, audience members can get a pit pass/Power Wheels Driver pass. If you are interested in registering a car or driver, the cost is $35. There will also be motor cross & quad racing and Outlaw Karts to round out the Grandstands’ events this year.

Park Stage continues to offer free entertainment throughout the entire fair.

Check out North American Midway Entertainment, the largest traveling outdoor amusement company: marioncountyfair.org/fair/midway. Visit MarionCountyFair.org for a complete schedule of events, including exact days and times. Meet you at the Marion County Fair!

This year’s special features:

More information on special features: marioncountyfair.org/fair/special-features.

Dino-Roar The dinosaurs and their puppeteer handlers will roam the admin plaza area multiple times each day of the fair.



First Bite Fishing Tank Experience This mobile fishing tank is stocked with fish that can be found in local streams, rivers & ponds! The primary goal of this exhibit is to teach the basics to those who know little or nothing about fishing.



Bear Hollow Chainsaw Carving Professional chainsaw wood carving artist Jason Emmons will be back again representing the Bear Hollow Wood Carving Team! He’ll carve many wood pieces (large, medium & small) during his demonstration times. There will be an auction June 30.



Elite Performance K9s Elite Performance K9’s is a family owned company from the Indy area. All of our dogs were rescued and are part of our family. A show full of high jumps, Frisbee and tricks with some very talents pups.



Baird Petting Zoo The Baird Petting Zoo is a free attraction with optional costs for feed bags. The building is full of a wide variety of farm and exotic animals!



Happily Ever After Production From the land of Happily Ever After Productions comes Princesses and Superheroes to the Marion County Fair! These famous faces will highlight the Kid’s Day performances on Park Stage for both Saturdays of the fair! June 22 will have the heroes Captain America and Spiderman, and the princesses, Rapunzel and Cinderella. June 23 will have the heroes Batman and Wonder Woman and the princesses, Belle and Jasmine.



Park Stage Headliners:

More information about Park Stage Performers: marioncountyfair.org/fair/park-stage.

Bryan Thompson ; jazz musician June 21

; jazz musician Ziynne “Kid of Pop”; music entertainment June 22

“Kid of Pop”; music entertainment Silly Safari ; exotic animal show June 22 & 29

; exotic animal show Gospel Music Fest; Grace Apostolic Church is the featured group of the music fest June 23

Grace Apostolic Church is the featured group of the music fest Greg Rhodes; country singer June 26

country singer DJ Mama Mia Family Floor Show ; DJ, dancing and karaoke June 27

; DJ, dancing and karaoke Knot Ike & Tina; cover band June 29

cover band Indianapolis Municipal Band ; orchestral band June 30

; orchestral band

Grandstands Attractions:

More information on grandstand events: marioncountyfair.org/fair/grandstands.

TQ Midget Racing June 22: Three-quarter midgets, or TQ Midgets, will compete at high speeds around the track!



Motocross & Quad Racing June 24: See motocross bikes & quads fly through the air as they race around a custom-built track full of twists, turns and jumps!



Outlaw Karts June 25: High-speed outlaw karts will compete on our 1/5 mile dirt oval!

