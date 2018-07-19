Tell me a story…

By Jeremy Dunn

There will always be a place for gifted storytellers. Whether it a be a longtime folktale, an enchanting story from Walt Disney or Jimmy Buffett selling out venues singing his tropical tales, people gravitate to those gifted yarns that pull at our heartstrings and inspire our imaginations. While he’d love for the end game to include a visit to “Margaritaville”, local physician Bill Buffie hopes his latest book, The Blue Ape, brings families and students together to enjoy the long-lost art of storytelling.

Writing is nothing new for Buffie, who has two non-fiction published works to his name. This will be his first endeavor with authoring an illustrated children’s book. After attending Northwestern University on a baseball scholarship, he moved to Indianapolis in 1981 and found a home with the Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants (IIMC) as an internalist/hospitalist at Franciscan Health for 34 years, also serving as the CEO of the IIMC for 19 years. Dr. Buffie and his wife, Jo Ellen, have four children and raised them all in Perry Township. Ultimately, it was his son Sean who urged his father to take a family tradition into publication.

The giant ape in the room

While the original American folktale regarding a mysterious blue ape has been around for generations, the Buffies cannot pinpoint when exactly it entered their lives. Dr. Buffie shared, “Since the 1980s, we have enjoyed countless iterations of this tale as originally told by me to our children and then collectively to our family and friends and now into the next generation. We have an old cassette recording of our son Sean telling the story to his sisters and with the next generation, his son Logan emphatically embellishing the story to his brother, Max.”

Capturing the true heart of storytelling, The Blue Ape folktale thrives on its presentation. Hooking its audience with mounting suspense and misdirection, the saga is best told by acting it out and embracing the sounds, senses and excitement it holds. With the family’s ever-evolving theatrical interpretations and love for the tale, the southside author found the transition to text to be a lot of fun and enjoyed making it a family affair. “As I wrote the text and thoroughly enjoyed the editing process with input from all of our family as well as tweaking the illustrations as created by my son-in-law Joel, I also was moved to write the accompanying Blue Ape Rap,” Buffie said. “I’ve written quite a few raps over the years for special family events and with Hamilton taking the country and Broadway community by storm, one may recognize the influence of this musical genre in the cadence of rap.”

Spinning the yarn

After crafting a draft of the beloved family folktale, Dr. Buffie shared his vision with publisher Patricia Keiffner. He recalled, “A mutual acquaintance introduced me to Pat Keiffner, publisher of IBJ Book Publishing and I pitched the idea to her 17 months ago with early text, sketches by Joel and the rap. Her enthusiastic support validated and motivated us as we explored additional ideas on how to make the book useful for teachers and classrooms, in addition to being just plain fun for our young readers.”

Keiffner immediately recognized the book’s potential, citing, “With so many youth books on the market, we choose to publish those that are multidimensional and highly creative. The Blue Ape meets this challenge with dynamic impactful artwork and a theme boldly conveyed through suspenseful storytelling and a clever rap. Kids, parents and teachers will benefit from The Blue Ape’s educational elements, including teachable concepts, mindful exploration through feelings and emotions and a glossary of strong vocabulary.”

Taking it to the classroom

With the encouragement from his publisher, Buffie was eager to share his latest adventure with another group of people close to his family’s heart… educators. Aside from graduating four children through Perry Township, Jo Ellen spent eight years serving on the district’s school board as well as originating and chairing the Perry Cultural Festival for five years. She still actively volunteers in her grandchildren’s elementary classrooms while taking on her new role as president of the Baxter YMCA Board. The first-time children’s book author explained, “We’ve met with a number of Perry Township respected educators and were humbled by their tremendous enthusiasm for many ways in which The Blue Ape may be utilized in the classroom for kids of all ages. They see it as being well-suited as a mentor text that can incorporate the many state teaching standards to which their lesson plans must adhere – lessons on vocabulary, grammar, reading inflection, creative writing with different genres, graphic design and the art of illustrating, just to name a few.”

The feedback has been nothing short of impressive, as many are excited to implement The Blue Ape into their own classrooms. Former Teacher of the Year, Douglas MacArthur 5th grade teacher Nicole Swisher said, “The Blue Ape brings the pastime of storytelling into the 21st century with wonderful, real world lessons and connections. Any age will enjoy this fun and relevant story.” Veteran teacher and kindergarten master teacher, Mita Sanghvi echoes the praise. “The Blue Ape is a fun and exciting book for all ages,” Sanghvi said. “The plot had me guessing what would happen to the character Billy until the very end. I would definitely recommend this book to teachers and families!” Perry Township Schools Assistant Superintendent Vickie Carpenter agreed the book would be beneficial in the classroom. “It is an engaging heart-pounding story,” she said. “Our students would certainly enjoy it. The illustrations brought the story to life!”

Unleashing the ape

With the book’s website preparing to accept pre-orders, Dr. Buffie is hoping that his family’s beloved folktale resonates with others like it has for his own household. “For children and their families, we hope they will have as much fun as we have had snuggling close as emphatic sound effects and a breadth of emotions build toward the surprise climax of the story. But we also hope that through The Learning Corner questions, there is an opportunity to open up some important conversations that lead one to embrace the take away lesson to not prejudge others. And through the Blue Ape Glossary and the Rap, we expand their vocabulary and encourage their own creativity.”

When asked how his grandchildren reacted to their special story being shared with a mass audience, Buffie beamed. “Our grandchildren are so excited for us to read the book in their classrooms with their friends and teachers!”

With a little luck, this beautifully-crafted tale might inspire the next generation of Walt Disneys and Jimmy Buffetts to script their own imaginative tales, sparking a rejuvenation in the art of storytelling. And who doesn’t love a good story?

For more information, check out www.blueapebook.com or email, blueapebook@gmail.com .

5 Questions with Bill Buffie

#1. What would you consider your greatest accomplishment so far? Jo Ellen and I have raised four wonderful children and we are proud of instilling in them a love of travel and an appreciation for our local and globally diversity.

#2. What is your favorite book? “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls. Have lots of tissues handy when you read it with your kids.

#3. If you could only listen to one album for the next year, what would you select? Al Green’s “I’m Still in Love with You.”

#4. What is the best advice you’ve ever received? Embrace Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

#5. If a movie was made for The Blue Ape, who would you want to star in it? Ryan Gosling.