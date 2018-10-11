TCU gives back to central Indiana charities

On Monday, Oct. 8, employees of Teachers Credit Union – Indiana’s largest credit union – spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of Indiana and into southwestern Michigan on the first TCU Day of Giving.

One particular project took place at Greenwood Northeast Elementary School.

Nearly 700 TCU team members gave back within the communities where TCU serves at 40 different locations. The day was so important to TCU that all 54 banking branches and corporate and other offices were closed to serve others in a wide variety of community projects, schools and charitable organizations. Click here to read a more detailed preview of what was planned.

Below is a listing of central Indiana-area charitable organizations where TCU volunteered on Monday.

GLEANERS FOOD BANK

Activity: Serve meals

Gleaners is leading the fight against hunger in Indiana by distributing food to more than 250 partner agencies in 21 Indiana counties: food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters. It also provides direct services to those struggling with hunger.

MILLION MEAL MOVEMENT

Activity: Package 7,500 meals to send to food pantries in Indiana

It empowers volunteers to make a difference through hands-on, high-energy meal-packing events and exists for those who are hungry—hungry for a warm meal, hungry for a mission, hungry to make a difference.

NOBLE INDIANA

Activity: Assist the disabled – make crafts, outdoor beautification, and help serve lunch

Noble offers aids that help individuals with developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome and autism experience the same opportunities enjoyed by all. It offers family support and resources, youth services, adult life services, therapy, and more.

PLAYWORKS INDIANA

Activity: School playground beautification, and interact with kids at recess (multiple locations).

PlayWorks helps schools and youth programs create recess and play environments where every child can join in. Its goal is to create an environment where all kids can experience the social, emotional, and physical benefits of play.

Activity: Assist customers, straighten/organize, clean, stock shelves

St. Vincent de Paul is an international organization of lay men and women who serve the needy and suffering in a cheerful way in hope of helping recover their own dignity. Interactions are based upon empathy, trust and friendship. The organization also strives to promote self-sufficiency with a mission to help the poor help themselves.

TEACHERS TREASURES

Activity: Sorting and organizing products and general cleaning

Teachers’ Treasures is a school supply store that obtains and distributes supplies free to teachers of students in need. All eligible teachers have easy access to free school supplies for their students living in poverty.

YOUTH SERVICES BUREAU OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Activity: Pack backpacks of food for underserved youth

Youth Service Bureau of Montgomery County empowers children and youth to become responsible citizens through delinquency prevention, community education, youth advocacy, direct services and information and referral. It’s the organization’s vision to strive for a community where all children and youth are respected, nurtured and protected.

