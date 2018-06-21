By Adam Staten

Dodgeball. Checkers. Monopoly. Those are just some of the games children grow up playing at one time or another. Regardless of the newest electronic device, which may be capturing a child’s attention at that particular moment, some games children play are unlikely to ever change. However, one game, which stands out among the rest as likely the most beloved of all childhood games, is tag. It’s such an easy and inexpensive activity. All you really need is a group of friends and a willingness to run a little bit. One recently released film takes this beloved children’s game to a whole other level.

Tag is the true story of a group of grown men who have been playing the same game of tag for nearly 30 years. However, they take their child’s game to the extreme. Every year, during the entire month of May, everyone is free game and they go to extraordinary and sometimes dangerous lengths to tag one another. But amazingly throughout the entire 30-year existence of the game, one of them, Jerry (Jeremy Renner), has never been tagged. They’re all in complete agreement: that changes this year. Jerry, though, has other feelings on the matter.

The group of four friends learn Jerry is getting married and while they were left off the guest list, they think Jerry’s ceremony and the surrounding activities are the perfect opportunity to finally tag him “it.” Through elaborate and outrageous planned attempts at tagging the elusive Jerry, the group soon learns why this year’s game of tag may be the most important to all of them.

As you can probably already guess, a film about four grown men playing a children’s game is a comedy. Though this movie is also easy to decipher. While the premise of grown men going through extraordinary attempts to tag one another sounds funny and would lend itself well to some comedic moments, it’s surprisingly not. Besides a few truly humorous moments, the film never manages to rise above an ordinary comedy in any way. Instead, there is the occasional over-the-top predictable slapstick and the frequent but predictable and unfunny crass joke.

The surprisingly unfunny writing is made even more disappointing given the film’s talented cast. The fact that Ed Helms (The Office), Jake Johnson (New Girl) and Jeremy Renner (The Avengers) couldn’t elevate it to more than just another forgettable comedy is a major letdown.

Tag is a film with major potential, but much like the children’s game, it never manages to catch it. 2 out of 5.

Adam Staten lives in Perry Township and is a movie buff. Staten graduation from University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Communication Studies. He can be reached at adam.staten1@gmail.com.