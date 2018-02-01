“Swipe left” store-bought muffins

Obedient Americans blindly trust familiar food brands to be healthful, when in all honesty, they are not. While perusing the grocery bakery, I grabbed several prepackaged muffins to read their ingredient labels. Some brands tout their muffins are healthy and wink-wink, “natural.” Well, as it turned out, I needed my glasses, magnifying glass and a scientist to interpret the three-paragraph list.

While sleepwalking though a life of blind trust, you’ve been fooled dear friends. Regrettably it’s the norm for Big food who gets the okey-doke from the feds after lobbyists lubricate the crumbling moral compass of a Washington solely focused on cash, not sustaining America’s health.

Friends, an 8-ounce, softball-size blueberry muffin slathered with butter or a silly package of mini-muffins are quite unhealthy. Why? Read ingredient labels please: refined sugar, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils (trans fats), white flour, artificial flavorings, preservatives, and colorings: all linked to diabetes, heart disease, obesity, weak immune system and some cancers. If the list is two paragraphs long and some ingredients sound like chemical components of rocket fuel… back away and run! One large muffin contains about 385 useless, health-depleting calories. No love or vitamins here! When the temple receives real food, it’s brilliant intelligence extracts the nutrition it recognizes, distributes it to your cells, and then vital organs and systems keeping you alive.

Got allergies or auto-immune disease? Your temple’s defensive reaction to unnatural allergens (hidden in “natural’) can cause chronic inflammation. The word “NATURAL” on a food produced is flat-out, pants-on-fire deception. The FDA does not require manufacturers to disclose what’s in natural. (an effort to make you assume something is healthy) For goodness sake, cat poop could be called natural. Don’t get played.

Awaken slumbering friends. “The Omnivore’s Dilemma” author Michael Pollan suggests: “Don’t buy products with more than five ingredients or any ingredients you can’t easily pronounce.”

To be the positive change in a world plagued by soaring disease rates due to vitamin deficiency, you must first change yourself with healthy eating choices and a magnifying glass. A joyful, disease-free existence is all about choices: Only you can make every mouthful count towards creating and sustaining health by choosing to eat a plant-based diet as medical science strongly urges. Get thee back into thy kitchen to bake a “from scratch batch” of health and happiness. Boxed packaged mixes don’t count, BTW.