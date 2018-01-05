Sweatin’ in ’18

Southside fitness experts share the benefits of exercise, what’s trending this year and advice for beginners

Among most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2018, according to data from Google by iQuanit, is to get healthy. Really, that one tops the list every year.

Now let’s make that resolution stick.

Southside residents have plenty of local resources to help them achieve their goal, be it to lose weight, get stronger, eat better or live a healthier lifestyle overall. With so many choices – personal trainers, CrossFit, cycling, yoga, pilates, martial arts, dance and so much more – the number of local gyms are too many to list. Instead, The Southside Times has compiled a Q&A from Southside gyms, giving readers advice on how to be successful with those fitness goals, descriptions of different workout options and tips for newbies.

9 Round – Southport and Greenwood

What is the key to being successful in your fitness goals? Consistency in both your workouts and your nutrition. You’ve heard the saying “you can’t outwork bad nutrition!” and it is absolutely true. Track your food intake, optimize your macro’s (protein, carbs and fat) and workout for 30 minutes a day, 3-4 days a week. Schedule your workouts on your smart phone just like any other appointment to carve out that time and then be intentional about keeping that appointment.

To help you keep that consistency, you need to find something that you enjoy doing or it will be like work and you won’t be as likely to stay the course.​

Describe your preferred exercise routine and why it works:

Make sure you stretch and warm up to avoid injury. We recommend jumping rope as it gets your heart rate elevated and your muscles ready to work. To optimize metabolism and lose fat, HIIT (high intensity interval training) is a great way to achieve your fitness goals. Doing an aerobic activity (cardio, strength training) combined with strength or resistance training​ for 2-3 minutes, then 30 seconds of anaerobic activity (high intensity, short sprints or bag work) ​over and over (say for 9 rounds?!) ​works well. Keep moving for the entirety of your 30 minute workout to again maximize your fat burn and increase your metabolism. Always stretch at the end of your workout as well.

What advice would you give to someone who is new to fitness prior to them choosing an exercise regiment?

First and foremost, find something that you enjoy doing. If that is running, do it. If it’s lifting, do that. We obviously think our 30-minute full-body kickboxing workout is not only effective, but fun! Secondly, You didn’t get “out” of shape overnight, please don’t expect to get “in” shape overnight. This means that you shouldn’t go into any new regiment as hard as you can go…ramp up! The easiest way to derail your fitness goals is to get injured on the first day. You don’t have to prove anything that first day or week. Get used to the workout and progress slowly until you can execute correctly. Rely on the trainer to help you with technique and form. If you don’t have a trainer, especially if you’re starting anew, you should find a gym that offers this service.

9Round

7045 Emblem Drive, Suite D, Indianapolis, IN 46237

239 S State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana 46142

7615 E US 36, Avon, IN 46123

Anytime Fitness – Franklin Township

What is the key to being successful in your fitness goals?

Having a plan that is consistently followed and proper nutrition.

Describe your preferred exercise routine and why it works:

Functional workouts that mirror real life and contain a cardiovascular element. This allows you to do the most effective exercises that will help you not only get in great shape but get better at life in general. Looking good, gaining muscle tone and losing fat are great but so is keeping up with your kids, living pain free, and avoiding injury.

What advice would you give to someone who is new to fitness prior to them choosing an exercise regiment?

Get help at first. Get a coach or a trainer who cares and explore routines that are fun. If its fun you will stay consistent, if the regiment is boring then you won’t want to do it consistently. A regiment that challenges you and leaves you feeling accomplished when your done.

Anytime Fitness Indy South

5375 E Thompson Rd. Ste. F, Indianapolis, IN 46237

(317) 786-1210

anytimefitness.com

Carole’s Fitness – Perry Township

What is the key to being successful in your fitness goals?

Never giving up is the best way to elevate your fitness level and achieve new goals. Fitness needs to be a journey and not a destination. It doesn’t matter how old you are, when you begin exercising, you will start to notice positive changes in your body, i.e., joints feel better, easier body movement, etc., because you are stronger and have more energy. Once you realize how much better you feel, you will not want to quit.

Describe your preferred exercise routine and why it works.

My preferred fitness routine works because it gives the body everything it needs to maintain a healthy lifestyle … Tabata (cardio) protocol for heart and lungs, weight work for strength and toning, core exercises to better support the spine and major organs and flexibility for easier movement.

What advice would you give to someone who is new to fitness prior to them choosing an exercise regime.

Visit different facilities to find out about the type of workout you will be doing. Ask questions … there are no dumb questions. If possible, observe a class. Find out if you will receive personal help during the class to be sure you are doing the exercises correctly. Do not be concerned about what others can do … start where you are, use what you have and do what you can. Grow from there!

Carole’s Fitness

Ages 50 + Up Complete Body Workout

5661 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46227

(317) 788-8377

pefley.carole@gmail.com

Evolutions Yoga – Greenwood

What is the key to being successful in your fitness goals?

Being consistent in your activities is the the best thing you can do to be successful in your fitness goals. When you start a new fitness activity you have to give yourself time to adjust to the training demands, both mental and physical, and you have to allow yourself time to really learn and understand the activity. People generally give up too quickly or fall off after a couple weeks when the excitement of “new” wears off and the hard work of consistency begins.

Describe your preferred exercise routine and why it works.

My weekly routine is largely body based weight training for strength and functional movement activities to maintain flexibility. I train 6 days per week and flux between harder training days and softer training days. Excellence in alignment and form not only provide optimum strength, flexibility, and muscle tone but it creates a life long consistency for me to continually improve without fads, gimmicks, or the mental pitfalls of training.

What advice would you give to someone who is new to fitness prior to them choosing an exercise regime.

Find a skilled teacher. Find teachers and trainers who have long term experience training others in their field. Too many fitness trends have under educated instructors or trainers that have only been doing the activity in their field for a couple months. Any activity can produce desired results, but a true and really good coach makes all the difference in your success and long term safety.

Evolutions Yoga

2801 Fairview Place, Greenwood, IN 46142

(317) 881-9642

evolutionsyoga.com

Martin Nutrition & Fitness, LLC – Greenwood

What is the key to being successful in your fitness goals?

Consistency. When it comes to reaching your goal you have to be consistent whether it be with your workouts, tracking your nutrition, drinking your water, sleep etc. When you are consistent with your work, you can measure your progress, and make adjustments as needed to get continued progress towards your goal(s).

Describe your preferred exercise routine and why it works:

At MNF we focus primarily on resistance training with various training modalities. Specifically mixing resistance training with conditioning/ high intense exercise. The combination of the two results in a higher caloric burn during exercise and after-burn, the amount of calories you continue to burn once you stop working out. Also, you will build strength and definition while also training your anaerobic cardiovascular system.

What advice would you give to someone who is new to fitness prior to them choosing an exercise regiment?

Whenever you start something new, it can be challenging, but to not let that scare you. The challenge is part of it. At the beginning, be open to the challenge to be doing something new and different. It’s not until we push ourselves out of our comfort zone is when we see just how much we are capable of.

Martin Nutrition & Fitness, LLC

862 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN 46143

(317) 215-4570

martinnf.com

Resultz1 – Franklin Township

What is the key to being successful in your fitness goals? Consistency and nutrition.

Describe your preferred exercise routine and why it works:

We believe wholeheartedly in Small Group Person Training and community. The statistics for success for people who workout on their own is staggeringly low. When you add a well designed exercise protocol your chance of success goes up, now add a coach that is showing you what to do and how to do it, your chances of success just tripled, add to that a community of people just like you who are supporting you and being supported by you and success is a GIVEN! Think of walking into a huge gym. You walk in, you have to think, what am I going to do today? How many reps? How many sets? How much rest? Cardio? Where should my heart rate be? What exercises? Am I doing the exercises right? Am I supposed to feel this in my back? Nobody wants to think this much after a hard days work when they are paying money to a place that is designed for them to put in even more work. Now picture yourself walking in and a coach greats you tell you exactly what you’ll be doing everything is all pout together for you and now you have this coach the entire workout making sure that you are doing things effective, correctly and most of all you are having fun!

What advice would you give to someone who is new to fitness prior to them choosing an exercise regiment?

Find a place that offers you a coach or trainer every time you workout and start light, easing your way into the program. You should not be really sore the next day. Let your body slowly get used to the program before going longer or more intense.

Resultz1

5375 E Thompson Rd. E, Indianapolis, IN 46237

(317) 802-7414

resultz1.com

Studio 317 – Greenwood

What is the key to being successful in your fitness goals?

Consistency is key. You have to find the workout that you love and workout with a friend or family member! Working out with a partner will help keep you accountable and it’s so much more fun. That’s why we love and see results with group fitness.

Describe your preferred exercise routine and why it works:

The perfect combo: strength, cardio, core & flexibility! Variety creates success with a blend of two Strength Training classes like BodyPump per week. and paired with a couple cardio & core classes like HIIT (high intensity interval training), Zumba and Indoor Cycling are some of our favorites! The fourth key component is flexibility such as a yoga or stretching class to help aid with recovery, improve flexibility and prevent injuries.

What advice would you give to someone who is new to fitness prior to them choosing an exercise regiment?

Start small don’t overwhelm yourself with 10 classes in your first week. We can help you make a plan by choosing up to three classes/workouts per week and go from there. Every class we offer is tailored to each individuals fitness level. Our Registered Dietitian can help you with proper nutrition and hydration a critical component to any successful fitness plan.

Studio 317 Fitness & Cycling

500 Polk St. #24

Greenwood, IN 46143

(317) 883.7644

studio317fitness.com

UFit – Greenwood

What is the key to being successful in your fitness goals?

There is no “key” to reaching your fitness goals, but I will let you in on a little secret: Fitness is a lifestyle. If you want to lose weight and feel better you must change the way you live and the habits you have. This is where it gets hard because change is one of the hardest things any of us face and when you look at your life and start stressing over all the things you MIGHT have to change in order to truly see fitness success it keeps you from losing the weight and reaching your goals. Focus on small changes, one step at a time and I promise you will get there.

Describe your preferred exercise routine and why it works:

Functional fitness is the absolute best way to lose weight, get in shape, and live a healthy life. Functional fitness is all about improving our bodies ability to not just do more in the gym, but in life. Combined with a change to our lifestyle this form of fitness will get you in shape and build strong, healthy muscles and joints that will last a lifetime.

What advice would you give to someone who is new to fitness prior to them choosing an exercise regiment?

Don’t overthink it. We all have that voice in our head that tells us we can’t do something and the moment we allow that to make us question our goals is the same moment we try to fight past every time we start a new journey. Yes, there will be ups and downs, yes it will be hard sometimes, but it WILL be worth it. If you are completely new to exercise or have any fear about not reaching your goals, you MUST HIRE a coach. A coach will keep you on the path to fitness results with a program to follow, habits to change, and of course accountability!

UFit

300 Commerce Pkwy. West Dr., Greenwood, IN 46143

2801 Fairview Place Suite A, Greenwood, IN 46142

Coming soon to Carmel

(317) 886-8133

ufitindy.com

Victory Strength & Fitness – Greenwood

What is the key to being successful in your fitness goals?

Consistency is Key. Establishing a routine whether it be three or five or days a week is crucial to see results from exercise, but consistency with nutrition is even more important. It’s also key to be patient. Real results and success take time, so people should keep their routines for at least four – six weeks and then determine what adjustments, if any, need to be made.

Describe your preferred exercise routine and why it works:

The preferred routine for myself and what we use at Victory Strength & Fitness is strength training with short rest intervals. When done safely, you can build lean muscle tissue while also improving your cardio vascular endurance. Newly formed muscle causes your metabolic rate to increase helping you burn unwanted pounds. The newly developed strength and endurance tends to create a better quality of life as well. Everyone benefits from having more strength and endurance, no matter what age. We use a wide variety of tools to accomplish this for our clientele.

What advice would you give to someone who is new to fitness prior to them choosing an exercise regiment?

There are a lot of options out there. Here are three things to consider.

1. When narrowing it down, be sure that the program or system you choose has helped others with your body type or similar goals.

2. Ask yourself, “Will this be sustainable? Can I follow this exercise or nutrition program for however long to accomplish my goals? “

3. Consider hiring a professional. A specialist will be able to make sure you have safe technique and are using the appropriate weight for the right amount of repetitions. Many people injure themselves learning new exercises and end up halting their progress altogether. A qualified specialist will also be able to provide a plan to help you succeed. It’s cliche, but true, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”

Victory Strength & Fitness

3115 Meridian Parke Dr. Suite O, Greenwood, IN 46142

(317) 721-2821

victorystrengthandfitness.net