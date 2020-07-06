Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into Beech Grove fire engine, four firefighters

The driver of a vehicle responsible for crashing into four Beech Grove firefighters and a fire engine last night has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Last night shortly after 10 p.m., the Beech Grove Fire Department was dispatched to the 5900 block of East Troy Avenue for a reported field fire. Upon arrival, BGFD crew was in the process of deploying a hoseline when a vehicle crashed into the fire engine and struck four firefighters, according to the BGFD and Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley.

Two of the firefighters were thrown between 10-15 feet away from the fire engine; all four were transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment and have been released with minor injuries.

IMPD is handling the investigation. There is no further information on the driver of the vehicle at this time.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.