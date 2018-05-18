Super Troopers 2

Marginally funny, lazily written flick

By: Adam Staten

Brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line on a daily basis. Oftentimes they’re called to a situation not knowing what to expect but do so because it’s their duty. However, despite this commitment and courage, law enforcement has proved to be fertile ground for comedy. Whether it’s Reno 911, Beverly Hills Cop, Rush Hour or any other number of films or television shows, Hollywood has mined the law enforcement field for laughs several times over. One film in particular that has become a cult classic since its release is Super Troopers. Hollywood thought it was time to revisit the group of inept officers.

Super Troopers 2 is the sequel to 2001’s Super Troopers. The latest film picks up with our main characters in fields other than law enforcement. Why aren’t the guys wearing a badge and carrying a gun? Well, due to an unfortunate incident involving a character played by Fred Savage, they’ve recently been fired and forced to find other employment. Set your worries aside because soon enough the guys are back in their police cruisers again.

Due to a newly discovered borderline, in which a small Canadian town is found to be a part of Vermont, the guys are called in to help the town with the transition. It does not go well. In between their usual antics, which include an escalating feud with the local Mounties and pranking unsuspecting speedsters, the guys discover something rather interesting. They literally stumble across a vast assortment of guns and drugs. Using their unconventional investigative methods, the guys discover the smuggling operation goes much higher than either of them expected.

If the plot synopsis of Super Troopers 2 sounds very familiar, well that’s only because it should – it’s essentially the same story of the first film. In addition to recycling the plot, a lot of the same jokes are reused from the first film. Simply put, the film is extremely lazily written, almost as if they copied and pasted the script from the first film, changed a few characters names, added a 2 to the title and said, “finished.”

Despite the nearly identical plot and a high number of recycled jokes, there are a few laughs. The guys dive right back into their characters as if they haven’t appeared on screen in more than a decade. However, the laughs are too little and too far between to have warranted a sequel.

While Super Troopers 2 is good for a laugh or two with characters most are familiar with, the writing and the jokes are just too lazy to overlook. I give it 2.5 out of 5 stars.