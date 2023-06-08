The Southside has so much to offer for summer entertainment, from local parks, pools and special musical entertainment for all ages. Here, learn about some of the summer concert fun for kids, adults or both!

Greenwood Summer Concert Series

The City of Greenwood’s popular Summer Concert Series takes place nearly every Saturday between June and August, and again from late September through mid-October, the Greenwood Amphitheater, 300 S. Washington St., Greenwood, will come alive with music. For more information, visit greenwood.in.gov. The official 2023 Summer Concert Series schedule, presented by Johnson Memorial Health, includes:

June 10 – The Woomblies (Smokehouse BBQ food truck, Jones Kettle Corn and Kona Ice)

June 17 – The Big 80s (Happy Tacos and Chompz food trucks, Jones Kettle Corn and Kona Ice)

July 8 – Living Proof (Marco’s Pizza and Johnsons BBQ food trucks, Jones Kettle Corn and Kona Ice)

July 15 – Blue River Band (Happy Tacos and Bearded Burger food trucks, Jones Kettle Corn and Kona Ice)

July 22 – Tastes Like Chicken (Chompz and Marco’s Pizza food trucks, Jones Kettle Corn and Kona Ice)

July 29 – Nauti Yachty’s (Bearded Burger and Brozinni Pizza food trucks, Jones Kettle Corn and Kona Ice)

Aug. 5 – Sounds of Summer (Mo Bowl and Brozinna Pizza food trucks, Jones Kettle Corn and Kona Ice)

Aug. 12 – My Yellow Rickshaw (Smokehouse BBQ food truck, Jones Kettle Corn and Kona Ice)

Legacy Concerts Presents

Halocene at Hoosier Dome

1627 Prospect St., Indianapolis, IN, 46203

With SPECIAL GUESTS: Lauren Babic, ALPHAMEGA

June 9, 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts

$20-$85

All Ages

Tracheotomy at Hoosier Dome

1627 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN, 46203

June 22, 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts

$12 Advance

$15 Day-of-Show

All Ages

Counterparts at Hi-Fi

1043 Virginia Ave #4, Indianapolis, IN, 46203

With: Like Moths to Flames, Boundaries, Omerta

June 20, 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show starts

$26

18+ With Valid ID