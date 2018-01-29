Anesthesiologist’s long career celebrated by Franciscan Health Physicians

Robert C. Stump, MD, is the 2017 recipient of the Franciscan Health Distinguished Service Award.

With his family, friends and colleagues looking on, he was presented with the award at the 92nd annual gathering of the Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel medical staffs’ evening of celebration. The event was Jan. 27 and held at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.

Dr. Stump, who plans to retire this summer after 37 years of practicing medicine, has spent his entire career with Southeast Anesthesiologists. He served as president of that organization the past two years. He also is the medical director of blood conservation for all three Franciscan Health facilities and co-authored the transfusion guidelines used throughout the Franciscan Alliance and Indianapolis area hospitals.

Certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology, Dr. Stump is a member of the International Anesthesia Research Society and American Society of Anesthesiologists. He also belongs to the blood safety group, a committee of the Indianapolis Coalition of Patient Safety.

“Bob Stump’s many years of service and commitment to enhance the quality of care reflects a vibrant dedication to the mission of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration,” said Christopher Doehring, MD, vice president of medical affairs for Franciscan Health.

Dr. Stump and his wife, Pat, a retired pathologist, are Greenwood residents. They have three sons, two of whom are pursuing medical careers in pathology.