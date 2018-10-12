Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents Ghost Stories at Crown Hill

By Nancy Price

Chills are predicted not only for this weekend’s forecast but at Crown Hill Cemetery, where ghost stories are sure to send shivers up the spines of guests who attend.

Storytelling Arts of Indiana and Crown Hill Cemetery have teamed up to present Ghost Stories at Crown Hill, told by Deborah Asante, Celestine Bloomfield, Doyne Carson, Lisa Champelli, David Matlack, Sally Perkins and Bob Sander. The spooky event will be held this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the cemetery, located at 700 W. 38th St.

The seven storytellers will hover near the tombstones while upping the fright factor as the evening goes later and darker. The family-friendly event is the largest event annual event for Storytelling Arts of Indiana.

Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, in addition to picnic baskets, though food trucks will be on site. Beer and wine may be purchased as well. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Children age 10 and under are admitted for free; tickets for students age 10-17 are $10 in advance ($15 at the gate) and admission for adults 18 and over will be $20 if purchased in advance ($25 at the gate). Family rates for those living under one roof is $50 and $55 at the gate.

An “RIP” reception, for $40 per person, will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and includes the ghost stories, complimentary music by the Unholy Trio, beverages from Sun King Brewery, Mass Ave Wine and snacks provided by the Food Guys Catering Company. RIP guests may also mingle with storytellers and other patrons at Crown Hill’s Waiting Station, built in 1885 as the gatekeeper’s residence; play Halloween trivia and make a bid to take home a decorated pumpkin.

Parking is free (please use the entrance at 34th Street and Boulevard Place; the north gate will not be open). Tickets may be purchased online at storytellingarts.org.