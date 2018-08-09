Statehouse accepting internship applications

Indiana House Republicans are now accepting internship applications for the 2019 legislative session, which begins in January.

State Reps. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), Dave Frizzell (R-Indianapolis), Cindy Kirchhofer (R-Beech Grove) and Mike Speedy (R-Indianapolis) invite local college and graduate students and recent graduates to apply before Oct. 31.

“In today’s ultra-competitive workforce, having an internship can set you apart from other candidates applying for a job,” Behning said. “Our internship program builds on skills students learn in school and allows young professionals to apply their knowledge in a practical way. The Statehouse is one of the best places to further hone your skills while making connections with elected officials and business leaders.”

Frizzell said the House Republican Internship Program is a unique opportunity for college students and graduates to participate in state government and gain valuable hands-on experience. He said the paid internship at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis takes place during the spring semester and gives students the chance to work one-on-one with state legislators.

“During the legislative session, each day is a new experience,” Frizzell said. “Interns are working alongside full-time staff members and legislators and have the opportunity to focus on a variety of policy topics and communications projects while also taking a closer look at how our state government operates.”

According to Kirchhofer, internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors and seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, focusing on legislative, communications and media relations, policy or fiscal policy.

“It’s always exciting to see local, young professionals working at the Statehouse,” Kirchhofer said. “We have had several college students from our area take advantage of this internship program and I highly encourage anyone interested to apply. For many, this can be the first step in launching their careers.

Speedy said these are full-time positions, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through April. In addition to biweekly compensation of $750, he said interns can earn academic credit through their college or university and are eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate or graduate expenses.

“Every year, I am impressed by the number of talented young professionals who participate in the internship program,” Speedy said. “House interns are an extension of our full-time staff and are often doing many of the same tasks as legislative assistants, press secretaries and policy analysts. This unique internship can open doors to full-time employment in both the private and public sectors.”