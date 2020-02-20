Stage to Screen Catered Cabaret announces 2020 shows

Stage To Screen Catered Cabaret has announced all 2020 shows, now on sale. Don’t miss out on a single one of our exciting new musical revue Production, Cabaret or Big Band Supper Club shows! Ticket prices for dinner and brunch shows are $57 for riser 2; $60 for riser 1; and $63 for the main floor, including gratuities and a box office fee. Dinner includes a salad; a buffet featuring two entrees, two side dishes and rolls with butter; a dessert station, coffee, iced tea or water. Ticket prices for matinees are $45 for riser 2; $47.50 for riser 1; and $50 for the main floor, including gratuities and a box office fee. Matinees include a sandwich, salad, side dish, coffee, iced tea and water.

Reservations are required for all shows. It’s highly recommended to make your reservations as early as possible as many shows sell out. The majority of the theatre is set up restaurant style with four-top tables. Parties of one or two persons will most likely be sat with another one or two people. Parties of three, four, five, six or more persons should make one reservation to ensure everyone is sat together. We cannot guarantee that individuals or couples will be sat together if reservations are not made under one individual’s name. There is a limited number of two-top tables available, which may be requested at time of reservation but is not guaranteed. Some ways to save include the following: buy three shows and save 3 percent; buy five shows and save 5 percent; and buy 10 shows and get one free! For packages, please call the box office at (317) 360-2733.

The following are all shows for 2020:

An Inspiring Cabaret with Melissa Anness:

Truly inspiring, Melissa is an effervescent Broadway-bound artist who will steal your heart in her very one-woman show! From the twinkle in her eye to the amazing quality of her voice, this talented young woman will dazzle guests from the beginning to the end of her show! Dates are Feb. 21 and 22. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Encore! JukeBox Boys, Them Girls; and a finale featuring the music of ABBA:

Three dynamic shows wrapped into one! JukeBox Boys kicks off this nonstop musical production featuring four doo-wop male artists singing music from the 50s! Them Girls, our very own female trio, is back with hit after hit from the 70s! Then the two groups come together for an unforgettable musical tribute to ABBA! Dates are Feb. 27, 28 and 29 and March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. There will be a matinee performance on March 5. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

A Sensational Cabaret with Tamaren Grace

This sensational artist will captivate you from beginning to end in her one-woman show. Her versatility is unparalleled and her range of music selections will enthrall guests from beginning to end! Tamaren is also the artistic director for the Catered Cabaret. Don’t miss this show! Dates are March 20 and 21. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Big Band Supper Club: Birth of Cool – Miles Davis

The Grand Marquee Orchestra is back … this time featuring the music of Miles Davis! It just doesn’t get better. … The date is March 28. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

An Enchanting Cabaret with Christa Marie Fleming

While experiencing Christa Marie in her own one-woman show, there is absolutely no question that every guest will be stunned by this artist’s amazing versatility. She’s a one-woman powerhouse with a dynamic range of stylized music selections that will leave guests awe-struck! Dates are April 3 and 4. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Easter Gospel Brunch

Make plans now to join us for a scrumptious Easter Brunch followed by an hour-long performance of some inspirational Gospel music that’s sure to please even the most discerning guest. Featuring six incredible vocalists. The date is April 12. Doors open at 12:15 p.m., brunch starts at 1 p.m. and the show begins at 2 p.m.

The Magic of Motown

This show is already selling out so make your reservations today! The Magic of Motown … does it really need any more explanation than this?! It’s a nonstop musical tribute to some of the greatest songs of all time from the motor-city capitol … Detroit! Dates are April 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 and 30 and May 1 and 2. There is a matinee performance on April 23. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

For additional shows through the end of the year, please visit cateredcabaret.com.