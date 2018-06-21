Spread laughter

By Wendell Fowler

“The most wasted day of all is one without laughter.” E. E. Cummings

There’s a dark energy of fear, anger, violence and despair oozing across the living room floor into American’s collective consciousness – sucking the life out of living peacefully and robbing us of a good belly laugh.

Sandi and I watch just enough local and national news to stay informed and we’re noticeably happier. After many months of not consuming a daily diet of shockingly fearful news reports, we’re more present in the moment… where the magic happens.

When you start to laugh, it doesn’t just lighten your load mentally; it actually induces physical changes in your temple. Laughter is brilliant medicine and can stimulate many organs. Laughter enhances our intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates our heart, lungs and muscles, strengthens the immune systems and may help lower blood pressure. Laughing switches on our temple’s pain-relieving endorphins created in response to exercise, excitement, pain, spicy food, love and sexual orgasm, among other things. Deep belly laughter is positively linked to the lymphatic and immune systems.

A good laugh has great short-term effects that stimulate circulation and aid muscle relaxation, both of which can help reduce some of the physical symptoms of stress. The act of laughing decreases the secretion of epinephrine and cortisol, sooths tension, activates and relieves stress response, promotes relaxation and improves circulation. A rollicking laugh fires up and then cools down your stress response and it can increase your heart rate and blood pressure. In addition to giving us a “buzz”, endorphins raise the temple’s ability to ignore pain. (Livescience.com and Mayo Clinic) The result? A mellow, relaxed you.

In a world balancing on a pin, it’s enormously relevant that we nurture our sense of humor, ability to laugh, personal integrity and backpedal from engaging in anything that dilutes our peace of mind. Even unhealthy relationships with foods, friends and family.

Spreading laughter begins with laughing on the inside and seeing through the illusion of modern life; seeking only love, truth and so much good that exists amidst the barrage of doom and gloom. When you set the intention to shine your light of laughter into the darkness (and I strongly recommend you do) you’re spreading joy, happiness and love for other people. Laugh and the world laughs with you. A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones: Proverbs 17:22.

Chef Wendell is a lecturer and food journalist. Contact him at chefwendellfowler@gmail.com.