Spooky-good fun

Compiled by Nicole Davis

For some people, Halloween celebrations begin with the release of pumpkin spice beverages at local coffee shops. It’s never too early to get in the spooky spirit, right? For others, they’ve yet to dress up in costume or experience a Halloween fright. As we inch closer to Oct. 31, there are still plenty of opportunities to experience family-friendly or frightening events this Halloween.

Local haunted attractions:

Fright Manor

Address: 350 Anniston Drive, Southport

When: Through Nov. 4

Web: frightmanor.com

Fright Manor Haunted House is celebrating its 41st season of scaring and having fun at Fall time. Taking place at the Southport Little League, proceeds help the boys and girls play baseball and softball each season.

Hanna Haunted Acres

Address:7323 E. Hanna Ave., Indianapolis

When: Through Nov. 4

Web: hannahauntedacres.com

Prepare yourself for an Indianapolis haunted house adventure filled with mystery, adventure, and horror, as you step into the 4th dimension at Hanna Haunted Acres. Dare to enter its four cryptic haunted houses in Indianapolis, where darkness unveils chilling secrets. Next, discover the haunted corn maze, and of course, our famous haunted hayride.

Nightmare on Edgewood

Address: 1959 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis

When: Through Nov. 4

Web: nightmareonedgewood.com

Keeping Indianapolis scared for more than 45 years, Nightmare on Edgewood is open every weekend in October from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m., plus a few extra days. There will be a special event with classic horror victims on Nov. 3 and 4!

Family-friendly Halloween-themed events

Old Town Halloween Trail • Join Old Town Greenwood along their haunted trail. |When: Oct. 26, 7 – 9 p.m. | Where: Old Town Greenwood. | Info: facebook.com/RestoreGreenwood/

Halloween Party • Enjoy Johnson’s BBQ, cotton candy, face painting, balloon twisting, yard games and more. Costumes are encouraged. | When: Oct. 27, 4 – 7 p.m. | Where: Craig Park, 10 E. Smith Valley Road, Greenwood. | info: facebook.com/events/638083834972469

Trunk or Treat • This event hosted by the Perry Township Government Center includes treats, chalk art, bounce house, kids zone and more. | When: Oct. 27, 5 – 7p.m. | Where: Perry Township Government Building East parking lot, 4925 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis. | Info: 317-788-4815 ext. 0

4th Annual Trunk or Treat • Come join us for our annual sensory friendly Trunk or Treat! We will be having it early, no bright lights, no loud noises, and not scary. This event is people of all ages and abilities. | When: Oct. 27, 5 – 7 p.m. | Where: Dynamic Music Therapy INC, 7502 Madison Ave., Indianapolis. | Info: facebook.com/dynamicmusictherapyllc

Halloween Bash • The Garfield Park Burrello Family Center is hosting a free Halloween Bash with collaboration from Garfield Park Arts Center! | When: Oct 27, 5:30 – Oct 28, 8:30 p.m. | Where: 2345 Pagoda Dr., Indianapolis. | Info: gpacarts.org

Howl-O-Ween Car and Jeep Cruise • Join this car and Jeep cruise throughout the county. It will leave from Lockhart Cadillac in Greenwood, grab breakfast, then visit an apple orchard/pumpkin patch, a farm market and finish at Cedar Creek which has an onsite brewery, distillery, winery and food truck. Event features a poker run, a 50/50 draw, and raffle prizes. Bring cash for the drawings, pumpkin patch and farm market. Registration required. There are separate entries for the Jeep cruise and the cruise for all other cars. | When: Oct. 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Where: Lockhart Cadillac of Greenwood, 1287 S. U.S. 31, Suite B, Greenwood. | Info: facebook.com/luccishouse/events

10th Annual Bagg-‘R-Treat • Get the kids in their costumes and bring them down to Southside Harley for our version of Trunk-‘R-Treat! The kiddos can Bagg-‘R-Treat around the showroom to grab candy from the bike saddle bags, make Halloween-themed crafts, and play games for more candy and prizes. | When: Oct. 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Where: Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson, 4930 Southport Crossing Place, Indianapolis. | Info: southsideharley.com/event/26256/bagg-r-treat

Red Alert Robotics Trick or Treat • Join Red Alert Robotics for their annual Trunk or Treat at the Center Grove Innovation Center. All ages are welcome at this family friendly event. They will have games, unique cars, candy, robots, and more. | When: Oct. 28, 2 – 4 p.m. | Where: Center Grove Innovation Center, 2797 Trojan Lane, Greenwood. | Info: facebook.com/redalertrobotics/events

Free Community Trunk or Treat • Trick or Treat over 30 trunks created by local businesses plus an additional 10 shops in the shopping center! Bring your family to enjoy freebies, games, crafts, candy, raffles, and fun! The first 120 kids who arrive and have also RSVP’d get a free reusable Trick or Treat bag! | When: Oct. 28, 2 – 5 p.m. |Where: Bella Rose Design, 1001 N. State Road 135, Greenwood. | Info: RSVP at bellarosedesign.com/event-details/trunk-or-treat-2023

GUMC Trick-or-Treat • Enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating hosted by Greenwood United Methodist Church. | When: Oct. 28, 3 – 6 p.m. |Where: Greenwood United Methodist Church, 525 N. Madison Ave., Greenwood. | Info: facebook.com/GreenwoodUnitedMethodistChurch

Trunk or Treat • Bring your little ghouls and goblins to the park for some tricks, treats and all-around fun. People will decorate their trunks and pass out their goodies, and this year the parks department will award a prize to the best decorated trunk. | When: Oct. 28, 4 – 7 p.m. | Where: Southport Park, 6901 Derbyshire Road, Southport. | Info: facebook.com/southportevents

Trunk or Treat • Enjoy an afternoon of interactive trunks, family fun, and, of course, candy. | When: Oct. 28, 4 – 6:30 p.m. | Where: Greenwood Christian Church, 2045 Averitt Road, Greenwood. | Info: facebook.com/GreenwoodChristian/events

Halloween Parade • All Ages are welcome. Wear your costumes and line the street along the route (to be posted at a later date) for a parade of Trick or Treating! | When: Oct. 28, 5 p.m. | Where: Downtown Greenwood. | Info: greenwood.in.gov

Trunk or Treat at Christ Indy UMC • Free Admission! Free food! Free games! | When: Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m. | Where: 8540 U.S. 31 S., Indianapolis. | Info: christindyumc.com

Haunted Roll Call • This will be a safe trick-or-treating site and a walk-through haunted house (free event) for the community to enjoy. | When: Oct. 31, 4 – 7 p.m. | Where: IMPD Southeast District, 1150 Shelby St., Indianapolis. | Info: facebook.com/IMPDSoutheast/

Halloween • Fur friends from silly safari will be there. The event includes games, candy, prizes and more. | When: Oct. 31, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Where: Elton H. Geshwiler Senior Center, 602 Main St., Beech Grove. | Info: beechgrove.com

Trunk or Treat • Join Southwood Baptist Church for a trunk-or-treat with live music, hot cider and s’mores. | When: Oct. 31, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Where: 501 S. 4th Ave., Beech Grove. | Info: southwoodbaptistchurch.org