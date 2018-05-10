Southside students awarded education scholarships

Students in Marion County planning to pursue a career in education were selected to receive the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

State Reps. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), Dave Frizzell (R-Indianapolis), Cindy Kirchhofer (R-Beech Grove) and Mike Speedy (R-Indianapolis) supported legislation creating this scholarship program. Behning said the scholarship is awarded to top-performing students who commit to teaching in Indiana for five consecutive years.

“Educators are the driving force behind student success,” said Behning, chair of the House Committee on Education. “This scholarship encourages the best and the brightest to enter the teaching profession and make a difference in students’ lives. It is great to see so many young Hoosiers entering college to earn their degree in education, and I wish these future teachers the best.”

Frizzell said the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship is available to 200 high-achieving high school and college students each year who either graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top-20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.

“In order to provide the best education possible for our students, we must continue to invest in our teachers,” Frizzell said. “This scholarship will help grow our already great teaching profession and encourage more students to consider a career in this field.”

According to Kirchhofer, recipients will receive $7,500 per year for up to four years to obtain a teaching license.

“Teachers spend their entire professional career giving back to the community,” Kirchhofer said. “This scholarship will alleviate some of the financial burden often felt by college students. Helping out with the cost of tuition is just a small step to encourage high-achieving students to enter the teaching profession.”

Speedy said in order for students to continue receiving the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.

“Studies show one of the most important factors in a student’s success is a great teacher,” Speedy said. “Recruiting top-performing Hoosier students to pursue an education career and make a commitment to teach in Indiana will equip our classrooms with passionate, talented leaders.”