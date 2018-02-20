Southside residents serve at the Statehouse

Rep. Frizzell: Local grad gains experience at the Statehouse

A Center Grove High School graduate is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Dave Frizzell (R-Indianapolis) and his fellow members of the House of Representatives during the 2018 legislative session.

Sam Wright, a resident of Greenwood, is the son of Jeff and Sandy Wright. He is a junior at Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis working toward a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in travel and tourism management.

As an intern in the House Majority Communications Office, Wright helps draft press releases, create legislative handouts and assist with media relations.

Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law-school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session.

“It is great to see young people from our community getting involved in the legislative process,” Frizzell said. “Interns like Sam are crucial during session because they perform essential tasks to keep things moving forward. This internship is a unique opportunity to gain valuable experience, and I encourage every college student to consider this opportunity in future sessions.”

Visit www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship for more information about the House Republican internship program.

Sen. Freeman Welcomes Local Students to Statehouse

State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) welcomed the following students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in January:

Lillian Dailey, from Beech Grove, attends South Grove Intermediate School (pictured left)

Erika England, from Indianapolis, attends Franklin Township Middle School East (pictured right)

Emma Keener, from Indianapolis, attends South Grove Intermediate School (pictured right)

Joseph Keener, from Indianapolis, attends South Grove Intermediate School (pictured front middle)

Zachary Looper, from Indianapolis, attends Southport Sixth Grade Academy (pictured left)

Aidan Records, from Indianapolis, is a homeschooled student (pictured right)

Lissette Anahi Valenzuela, from Indianapolis, attends Roncalli High School (pictured left)

Mariana Virgen, from Indianapolis, attends Roncalli High School (pictured right)

Alexander Wadlington, from Beech Grove, is a homeschooled student (pictured left)

Pages spend a day at the Statehouse, touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senators.

Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.

To learn more about the Senate’s page program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.

Sen. Sandlin Welcomes Local Students to Statehouse

State Sen. Jack E. Sandlin (R-Indianapolis) welcomed the following students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in January:

· Jordyn Buttz, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian High School (pictured second from right)

· Olivia Buttz, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian High School (pictured right)

· Maddix Jones, from Greenwood, attends Center Grove Middle School North (pictured right)

· Claire Marlatt, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian High School (pictured second from left)

· Dax Roberts, Jr., from Indianapolis, attends St. Richard’s Episcopal School (pictured with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick)

· Brayden Stalcup, from Indianapolis, attends Perry Meridian Middle School (pictured right)

· Kaylie Turner, from Indianapolis, attends Southport High School (pictured right)

