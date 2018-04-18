Southside ‘scientists’ needed for City Nature Challenge

Indiana Sciences and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful are challenging residents of Indianapolis and the surrounding communities to compete in the global City Nature Challenge April 27 – 30, 2018. As citizen science initiatives increase in popularity and impact research, the City Nature Challenge is expanding to more than 65 cities.

The multi-city event calls on current and aspiring citizen scientists, nature and science fans, and people of all ages and science backgrounds to observe and submit pictures of plants and wildlife using the free app iNaturalist. Southside participants should download the app and add their observations to the “City Nature Challenge 2018 Indianapolis” project in iNaturalist. Results will be announced on May 4.

The best way to study biodiversity, according to the challenge, is by connecting communities and scientists through citizen science. As populations increasingly concentrate in cities, the study of urban biodiversity is integral to the future of plants and wildlife on Earth. The data collected gives scientists, educators, planners and policymakers insight into the biodiversity of diverse locales worldwide.

For amateur and veteran citizen scientists, participation is easy:

Find wildlife —plants, animal, fungi, slime mold or any other evidence of life (scat, fur, tracks, shells, carcasses!) in your community. Take a picture of what you find, and be sure to note the location of the critter or plant. Share your observations by uploading your findings on City Nature Challenge 2018 Indianapolis in iNaturalist.

Participation in the Indianapolis City Nature Challenge is an easy way for the community to contribute to Mayor Joe Hogsett’s It’s My City initiative, “Year of Green,” as city agencies and community partners increase efforts to clean up neighborhoods, build healthy local ecosystems and contribute to a more vibrant community.