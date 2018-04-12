Southside robotics teams head to State

Three Southside robotics teams are among 32 to qualify for the Indiana state championship in Kokomo April 13 and 14. Ten of the competing teams will advance to the World Championship in Detroit at the end of April.

Center Grove High School’s Team 1741 Red Alert Robotics, Perry Meridian’s Team 234 Cyber Blue and Southport’s Team 1529 CyberCards have been working on their team robots since Jan. 6, 2018, to prepare for this year’s arcade-game-themed series.

Known as “varsity sports for the mind,” FIRST Robotics combines the excitement of competition with the rigors of science and technology. Student teams work together within strict guidelines to build and program a robot that competes against others to perform assigned tasks in timed matches.

Cyber Blue marks 20th season

Cyber Blue is the Southside’s oldest robotics program, celebrating its 20th season this year. The team has a long history of performing well in competition under the leadership of volunteer mentors. Team members are confident heading into the state competition.

Part of the team culture is to share knowledge and help teams who are starting out.

“We helped a young team, 4008, improve their (strategy and game play),” said student Ethan Cooley, who was named the UL Star of the Day at the Plainfield District Event in March.

“After making more improvements and winning at Plainfield, we’re really expecting a win at the state contest,” said Ben Fair.

Haley Sellhorn is a dean’s list nominee, selected by her Cyber Blue mentors to prepare an essay and compete among six students at the state level for an award of personal and team excellence.

Red Alert Team 1741

State rank: 4

School: Center Grove High School

Year founded: 2005

Mission: To inspire young people to be science and technology leaders by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering and technology skills, inspire innovation and foster well-rounded life capabilities, including self-confidence, communication and leadership.

Website: redalert1741.org

Cyber Blue Team 234

State rank: 5

School: Perry Meridian High School

Year founded: 1998

Mission: To inspire students to explore studies and careers in engineering, technology and science, to motivate them seek opportunities in these fields and solve engineering design problems and to provide opportunities to work with adult leadership teams.

Website: cyberblue234.com

Cyber Cards Team 1529

State rank: 31

Year founded: 2005

Mission: To inspire students to become science, technology, engineering, art and math leaders in the community by engaging them in a mentor-based program. Cyber Cards enables students to establish and apply skills to prepare for college and careers.

Website: southportrobotics.org