Southside restaurants serving carryout and delivery meals

Compiled by Brian Ruckle and Nancy Price
The following Southside restaurants are open for carryout and/or delivery. Please contact the restaurant with any questions. If there is a restaurant to add to this list, please email Nancy at nancy@icontimes.com.
Ale Emporium
997 E. County Line Road, Greenwood; (317) 300-1560
ale-emporium.com
Arni’s
1691 W. Curry Road, Greenwood; (317) 881-0500
Meetyouatarnis.com
Barringer’s Tavern
2535 S Meridian St., Indianapolis; (317) 384-1027
barringerstavern.com
Baskin-Robbins
1280 U.S. 31 N., Greenwood; (317) 881-0401
baskinrobbins.com
Beech Grove Bowl
95 N 2nd Ave., Beech Grove; (317) 784-3743
bgbowl.com; facebook.com/Beech.Grove.Bowl
Bert & Den’s Grille
4200 S. East St. #6, Indianapolis; (317) 780-7001
In Southern Plaza shopping center
Big Daddy’s Bar & Grill
2536 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis; (317) 784-0784
bigdaddysindy.com
Bubba’s 33
7799 S. U.S. Hwy 31, Indianapolis; (317) 883-4833
Bubbas33.com/locations/Indiana/greenwood
Chicago’s Pizza
1280 US-31, Greenwood; (317) 865-6200
chicagospizza.com; facebook.com/GreenwoodChicagosPizza
Chick-A-Boom
8028 S Emerson Ave. R, Indianapolis; (317) 851-9191
Chick-a-boom.com
Christina’s Pancake House
215 Terrace Ave #2513, Indianapolis; (317) 631-0441
christinas-pancake-house.business.site
Coffeehouse Five
325 Market Plaza, Greenwood; (317) 300-4330
coffeehousefive.com
Corner Bar
5506 S Meridian St., Indianapolis; (317) 941-7098
facebook.com/cornerbar5066
Dale’s Family Restaurant
5209 E Thompson Road., Indianapolis; (317) 210-8609
dalesfamilyrestaurant.com;facebook.com/dalesfamilyrestaurnatindy
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill – Thompson Road
5231 E Thompson Road Indianapolis; (317) 782-9887
dairyqueen.com; facebook.com/DQ11529
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
1930 E Southport Road, Southport; (317) 783-1309
dairyqueen.com
Edwards Drive-In Restaurant
2126 S Sherman Drive Indianapolis; (317) 786-1638
edwardsdrivein.com
El Meson
8810 S Emerson Ave. #280, Indianapolis; (317) 889-3711
2522 E County Line Road, Indianapolis; (317) 851-8113
5205 Thompson Road, Indianapolis; (317) 757-3628
elmesonmexicanrestaurant.com
Flashbacks Family Bar & Grille
6835 E. Southport Road, Indianapolis; (317) 215-4109
flashbacksbarandgrille.com
Four Seasons Family Restaurant
1140 N State Rd 135, Greenwood; (317) 859-1985
facebook.com/fourseasonssouth
General American Donut Company
827 S East St., Indianapolis; (317) 964-0744
generalamericandonutco.com
Gold Coffee Pancake House
8810 S Emerson Ave., Indianapolis; (317) 851-8614
goldcoffee-indy.com
Greek’s Pizzeria
1345 W Southport Road, Indianapolis; (317) 534-6077
greekspizzeria.com/GP1018Menu.pdf
Greiner’s SubShop
2126 Shelby St., Indianapolis; (317) 783-4136
greiners1969.com
The Healthy Food Cafe
8028 Emerson Ave. F, Indianapolis; (317) 476-2361
thehealthyfoodcafe.com; Also BeetBox open 24/7
House of Thai
275 S. State Road 135, Greenwood; (317) 889-0886
indyhouseofthai.com
Iaria’s Italian Restaurant
317 South College Ave., Indianapolis; 317-638-7706
iariasrestaurant.com
Imbibe Bar
1105 Shelby St., Indianapolis; (317) 687-4857
fountainsquareindy.com
Jashan Indian cuisine
210 S. Emerson Ave., Greenwood; (650) 714-1482
jashancuisine.com
Jersey Mike’s Subs
6815 S. Emerson Ave. Suite F, Indianapolis; 46237-3362; (317) 399-1600
Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza
401 Market Plaza, Greenwood; (317) 883-8993
jockamopizza.com
Kim’s Kakery, Bakery & Café
5452 Madison Ave., Indianapolis; (317) 784-5253
kimskbc.com; facebook.com/kimskbc
La Trattoria Italian Restaurant
201 N Madison Ave., Greenwood; (317) 859-0487
Tuesday – Saturday
Lincoln Square Pancake House
8041 Madison Ave., Indianapolis; (317) 534-0001
eatatlincolnsquare.com
Lotus Garden Greenwood
49 Mercator Drive, Greenwood; (317) 881-5531
lotusgreenwoodsouth.com
Main Street Grille
200 S Emerson Ave. Suite F, Greenwood; (317) 215-4326
mainstgrillegreenwood.com
McDonald’s – All area locations
Monkey Business
5055 S Dearborn St., Indianapolis; (317) 787-3787
monkeybusinessindy.wixsite.com
Mrs. Curl Ice Cream Shop and Outdoor Cafe
259 S. Meridian St., Greenwood; (317) 882-1031
mrscurl.com
Mumbai Grill
916 E. Main St., #283, Greenwood; (317) 882-3333
mumbaigrillus.com
Murphy’s Pubhouse South
6120 Thompson Road F, Indianapolis; (317) 941-7255
murphyspubhousesouth.com
Napoli Villa Italian Restaurant
758 Main St., Beech Grove; (317) 783-4122
napoliindy.com
Newk’s Eatery
1279 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood; (317) 882-2300
Locations.newks.com
The NY Slice
1201 Greenwood Park E. Drive, Greenwood; (317) 887-1009,
thenyslice.com
O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurants
8923 S. Meridian St., Suite A1, Indianapolis; 317-884-9335
oreillysirishbar.com
Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza
5347 Thompson Road, Indianapolis; (317) 784-7272
order.papamurphys.com
Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza
1011 N. State Road 135 F3, Greenwood; (317) 889-8888
order.papamurphys.com
Peppy Grill
1004 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis; (317) 637-1158
peppygrill.com; facebook.com/PeppyGrill
Roku Sushi & Pho
2800 S. State Road 135, Bargersville; (317) 893-5180
rokusushiandpho.myrestaurantops.com
Shallo’s Antique Restaurant & Brewhaus
8811 Hardegan St., Indianapolis; (317) 882-7997
shallos.com
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
142 E. Southport Road, Indianapolis; (317) 527-7184
Shakersgoodeats.com
Smokehouse Catering Company
1275 W. Main St., Greenwood; (317) 851-8995
Smokehousecateringco.com
Stone Creek Dining Company
911 N. State Road 135, Greenwood; (317) 889-1200
Stonecreekdining.com/greenwood
Sunny’s Chicken
1030 U.S. 31 S., Greenwood; (317) 882-2442
sunnys-chicken.com
Tried & True Alehouse
2800 S State Road 135, Greenwood; (317) 530-2706
triedandtruealehouse.com/greenwood-online-order
Vito Provolone’s Italian Restaurant
8031 South Meridian St., Indianapolis; (317) 88-VITOS
vitoprovolone.com; facebook.com/vitoprovolones
Wheatley’s
8902 Southeastern Ave., Wanamaker; (317) 862-6622
wheatleysfishfry.com; facebook.com/wheatleysrestaurant
Yats Greenwood
1280 US Highway 31 N. Suite W, Greenwood; (317) 865-9971
yatscajuncreole.com
Yiayia’s House of Pancakes
1694 West Main St., Greenwood; (317) 888-6800
facebook.com/YiayiasPancakes
Yokohama Japanese Cuisine and Sushi
67 N Madison Ave., Greenwood; (317) 821-8944
yokohamagreenwood.com