Southside restaurants serving carryout and delivery meals

Compiled by Brian Ruckle and Nancy Price

The following Southside restaurants are open for carryout and/or delivery. Please contact the restaurant with any questions. If there is a restaurant to add to this list, please email Nancy at nancy@icontimes.com.

Ale Emporium

997 E. County Line Road, Greenwood; (317) 300-1560

ale-emporium.com

Arni’s

1691 W. Curry Road, Greenwood; (317) 881-0500

Meetyouatarnis.com

Barringer’s Tavern

2535 S Meridian St., Indianapolis; (317) 384-1027

barringerstavern.com

Baskin-Robbins

1280 U.S. 31 N., Greenwood; (317) 881-0401

baskinrobbins.com

Beech Grove Bowl

95 N 2nd Ave., Beech Grove; (317) 784-3743

bgbowl.com; facebook.com/Beech.Grove.Bowl

Bert & Den’s Grille

4200 S. East St. #6, Indianapolis; (317) 780-7001

In Southern Plaza shopping center

Big Daddy’s Bar & Grill

2536 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis; (317) 784-0784

bigdaddysindy.com

Bubba’s 33

7799 S. U.S. Hwy 31, Indianapolis; (317) 883-4833

Bubbas33.com/locations/Indiana/greenwood

Chicago’s Pizza

1280 US-31, Greenwood; (317) 865-6200

chicagospizza.com; facebook.com/GreenwoodChicagosPizza

Chick-A-Boom

8028 S Emerson Ave. R, Indianapolis; (317) 851-9191

Chick-a-boom.com

Christina’s Pancake House

215 Terrace Ave #2513, Indianapolis; (317) 631-0441

christinas-pancake-house.business.site

Coffeehouse Five

325 Market Plaza, Greenwood; (317) 300-4330

coffeehousefive.com

Corner Bar

5506 S Meridian St., Indianapolis; (317) 941-7098

facebook.com/cornerbar5066

Dale’s Family Restaurant

5209 E Thompson Road., Indianapolis; (317) 210-8609

dalesfamilyrestaurant.com;facebook.com/dalesfamilyrestaurnatindy

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill – Thompson Road

5231 E Thompson Road Indianapolis; (317) 782-9887

dairyqueen.com; facebook.com/DQ11529

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

1930 E Southport Road, Southport; (317) 783-1309

dairyqueen.com

Edwards Drive-In Restaurant

2126 S Sherman Drive Indianapolis; (317) 786-1638

edwardsdrivein.com

El Meson

8810 S Emerson Ave. #280, Indianapolis; (317) 889-3711

2522 E County Line Road, Indianapolis; (317) 851-8113

5205 Thompson Road, Indianapolis; (317) 757-3628

elmesonmexicanrestaurant.com

Flashbacks Family Bar & Grille

6835 E. Southport Road, Indianapolis; (317) 215-4109

flashbacksbarandgrille.com

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

1140 N State Rd 135, Greenwood; (317) 859-1985

facebook.com/fourseasonssouth

General American Donut Company

827 S East St., Indianapolis; (317) 964-0744

generalamericandonutco.com

Gold Coffee Pancake House

8810 S Emerson Ave., Indianapolis; (317) 851-8614

goldcoffee-indy.com

Greek’s Pizzeria

1345 W Southport Road, Indianapolis; (317) 534-6077

greekspizzeria.com/GP1018Menu.pdf

Greiner’s SubShop

2126 Shelby St., Indianapolis; (317) 783-4136

greiners1969.com

The Healthy Food Cafe

8028 Emerson Ave. F, Indianapolis; (317) 476-2361

thehealthyfoodcafe.com; Also BeetBox open 24/7

House of Thai

275 S. State Road 135, Greenwood; (317) 889-0886

indyhouseofthai.com

Iaria’s Italian Restaurant

317 South College Ave., Indianapolis; 317-638-7706

iariasrestaurant.com

Imbibe Bar

1105 Shelby St., Indianapolis; (317) 687-4857

fountainsquareindy.com

Jashan Indian cuisine

210 S. Emerson Ave., Greenwood; (650) 714-1482

jashancuisine.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs

6815 S. Emerson Ave. Suite F, Indianapolis; 46237-3362; (317) 399-1600

jerseymikes.com

Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza

401 Market Plaza, Greenwood; (317) 883-8993

jockamopizza.com

Kim’s Kakery, Bakery & Café

5452 Madison Ave., Indianapolis; (317) 784-5253

kimskbc.com; facebook.com/kimskbc

La Trattoria Italian Restaurant

201 N Madison Ave., Greenwood; (317) 859-0487

Tuesday – Saturday

Lincoln Square Pancake House

8041 Madison Ave., Indianapolis; (317) 534-0001

eatatlincolnsquare.com

Lotus Garden Greenwood

49 Mercator Drive, Greenwood; (317) 881-5531

lotusgreenwoodsouth.com

Main Street Grille

200 S Emerson Ave. Suite F, Greenwood; (317) 215-4326

mainstgrillegreenwood.com

McDonald’s – All area locations

Monkey Business

5055 S Dearborn St., Indianapolis; (317) 787-3787

monkeybusinessindy.wixsite.com

Mrs. Curl Ice Cream Shop and Outdoor Cafe

259 S. Meridian St., Greenwood; (317) 882-1031

mrscurl.com

Mumbai Grill

916 E. Main St., #283, Greenwood; (317) 882-3333

mumbaigrillus.com

Murphy’s Pubhouse South

6120 Thompson Road F, Indianapolis; (317) 941-7255

murphyspubhousesouth.com

Napoli Villa Italian Restaurant

758 Main St., Beech Grove; (317) 783-4122

napoliindy.com

Newk’s Eatery

1279 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood; (317) 882-2300

Locations.newks.com

The NY Slice

1201 Greenwood Park E. Drive, Greenwood; (317) 887-1009,

thenyslice.com

O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurants

8923 S. Meridian St., Suite A1, Indianapolis; 317-884-9335

oreillysirishbar.com

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza

5347 Thompson Road, Indianapolis; (317) 784-7272

order.papamurphys.com

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza

1011 N. State Road 135 F3, Greenwood; (317) 889-8888

order.papamurphys.com

Peppy Grill

1004 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis; (317) 637-1158

peppygrill.com; facebook.com/PeppyGrill

Roku Sushi & Pho

2800 S. State Road 135, Bargersville; (317) 893-5180

rokusushiandpho.myrestaurantops.com

Shallo’s Antique Restaurant & Brewhaus

8811 Hardegan St., Indianapolis; (317) 882-7997

shallos.com

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

142 E. Southport Road, Indianapolis; (317) 527-7184

Shakersgoodeats.com

Smokehouse Catering Company

1275 W. Main St., Greenwood; (317) 851-8995

Smokehousecateringco.com

Stone Creek Dining Company

911 N. State Road 135, Greenwood; (317) 889-1200

Stonecreekdining.com/greenwood

Sunny’s Chicken

1030 U.S. 31 S., Greenwood; (317) 882-2442

sunnys-chicken.com

Tried & True Alehouse

2800 S State Road 135, Greenwood; (317) 530-2706

triedandtruealehouse.com/greenwood-online-order

Vito Provolone’s Italian Restaurant

8031 South Meridian St., Indianapolis; (317) 88-VITOS

vitoprovolone.com; facebook.com/vitoprovolones

Wheatley’s

8902 Southeastern Ave., Wanamaker; (317) 862-6622

wheatleysfishfry.com; facebook.com/wheatleysrestaurant

Yats Greenwood

1280 US Highway 31 N. Suite W, Greenwood; (317) 865-9971

yatscajuncreole.com

Yiayia’s House of Pancakes

1694 West Main St., Greenwood; (317) 888-6800

facebook.com/YiayiasPancakes

Yokohama Japanese Cuisine and Sushi

67 N Madison Ave., Greenwood; (317) 821-8944

yokohamagreenwood.com