Southside infrastructure projects to close select roads and lanes this week

As Citizens Energy Group continues to invest in critical infrastructure improvements, the following projects and associated road and lane closures began on the Southside of Indianapolis on Monday, February 14.

Sewer rehabilitation closed northbound Keystone Avenue between Prospect Street and East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive (see map). The closure lasts approximately three days. Local access remains open.

Water main work closed two southbound lanes of US 31/S. East Street between East Elbert Street and East Thompson Road (see map). The lane closures take place during daytime hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and lasts approximately five days. Local access remains open.

Sewer rehabilitation closed two lanes of South Madison Avenue in each direction at East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive. In addition, one eastbound lane of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive closed, as well (see map). The lane closures last approximately three weeks. Local access remains open.

Commuters should exercise caution in work areas and follow all posted detour signage.

We know construction is never without its challenges, and we greatly appreciate your patience. For more information on Citizens’ construction projects, visit CitizensEnergyGroup.com/Construction.

