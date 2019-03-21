Southside included in statewide art mural project

Jiffy Lube of Indiana, one of the largest systems of franchised service centers in the fast lube industry, today announces that five Hoosier artists have been selected to expand the company’s “Every Part Matters” public art project in 2019. The artists were chosen from a record pool of 65 applicants to add five new murals across Indiana.

Presented in partnership with the Arts Council of Indianapolis, Indianapolis’ local arts agency, “Every Part Matters” was created in 2015 with a goal of embracing the arts and giving back to the community. The project has already transformed the exterior walls at nine statewide Jiffy Lube buildings into beautiful, colorful displays.

“Most people wouldn’t expect to see public art at a place where you get your oil changed, but we’re trying to change the way business owners in Indiana and nationwide think about the arts,” said Steve Sanner, president and owner of Jiffy Lube of Indiana. “It is an exciting time to be part of a project like this as it takes on a life of its own, positively impacting our business, improving our communities and exciting our people.”

The 2019 “Every Part Matters” mural artists and locations are:

Pamela Bliss is an Indianapolis-based muralist with an expertise in portraiture and is known for creating the iconic “My Affair with Kurt Vonnegut” mural on Massachusetts Avenue, the four-story-high portrait of Reggie Miller on Delaware Street, and the “Jazz Masters of Indiana Avenue” mural on Capitol Street, among others. Pamela will create a mural for the Southside Jiffy Lube store at 7965 U.S. 31 S. (at Stop 11 Road), which is currently under construction.

Christina Hollering is passionate about issues related to environmental awareness and conservation. She recently translated her practice of cut paper and printmaking into painted images and larger-scale work. Christina will be working at the Jiffy Lube store in Lawrence Township at 9825 Fall Creek Road (at 79th St.).

Megan Jefferson is an Indianapolis-based abstract and landscape painter who has previously created murals for Jiffy Lube as part of the artist collective Department of Public Words. She enjoys incorporating community engagement into her mural work. Megan will be working in Avon at the Jiffy Lube store located at 7825 E. U.S. 36 (Rockville Road, near Dan Jones Road).

ISH (Ismael Muhammad Nieves) has been an active muralist and graffiti writer in Hammond for over 30 years. He is known locally for his involvement with the 2016 “219 Meets 317,” the 2015 Subsurface Graffiti Exhibition, and a solo exhibition in 2009 at the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, in addition to a commissioned mural for Eskenazi Hospital in 2012. ISH will be creating a mural at the Jiffy Lube store located at 8580 N. Michigan Road (at 86th St.).

Kyle Ragsdale’s distinctive painting style incorporating people enjoying life together is instantly recognizable from his mural “Hoosier Hospitality on the Boatload of Knowledge” on the canal in downtown Indianapolis, as well as his theatrical sets and from billboards produced by The Harrison Center, where he is the gallery curator. Kyle will be working at the Jiffy Lube store located at 10520 E. Washington St. (between Mitthoeffer Road and German Church Road).

All murals are expected to be completed by the end of October 2019.

“I’m very excited to see what this group of artists will come up with,” said Julia Muney Moore, director of public art for the Arts Council. “They have not been given any themes or subjects to address, so as we have done with past murals, the artists are free to design something that is meaningful to them as well as the community.”

The nine currently completed Jiffy Lube murals can be found in Broad Ripple, Castleton, Glendale, Carmel, Georgetown Road, and W. 38th St. as well as in Lafayette and Brownsburg.