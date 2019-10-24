Southside Halloween event listings

Trick-or-treating hours

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Beech Grove: 5-8 p.m. Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m. Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m. Southport: 6-8 p.m.

List of Southside Halloween trick-or-treating and other events.

Through Nov. 2

Asylum House • Featuring six horrific haunts: The Madness, Nightmares, The Woods, The Hospital, Psycho Ward and Tomb. | When: Oct. 24 and 31, 8-10 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26 and Nov. 1 and 2, 8 p.m.-midnight. | Where: Asylum House, 6611 Bluff Road, Indianapolis.| Info: theasylumhouse.com.

Through Nov. 9

Annual Nightmare on Edgewood • Our 41st year promises to be bigger, badder and more extreme than ever! Now open through Saturday, Nov. 9 (Thursdays through Saturdays). Gates and ticket booth opens at 6:30 p.m., haunts start at 7 p.m. and gates close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends. Tickets start at $25 for all three attractions. Fast pass tickets are $35, which guarantees half the wait at the head of the line (note: a limited number of fast pass tickets are sold each night). Coupons and tickets are available on the Nightmare on Edgewood website. | When: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 9, 7 p.m. | Where:1921 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis.| Info: nightmareonedgewood.com.

Fright Manor Haunted House • Since 1982, always one of the best and scariest haunts in Indiana. Help the boys and girls of Southport Little League; proceeds go to the maintenance of the league. General admission: $20 per person for three haunts. On Oct. 25 & 26 admission will be $22 per person. Friday night football: bring your ticket stub or student I.D. for $15 admission. Nov. 1, 2 & 9, $15 admission. | When: weeknights: 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 25 & Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Friday, Nov. 1, Saturday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Where: Fright Manor Haunted House, 350 Anniston Dr., Indianapolis.| Info: (317) 883-7666; frightmanor.com.

Thursday, Oct. 24

WFRT’s 14th Annual Halloween No Tricks Just Treats • Safe Trick-or-Treating for all elementary students. Take a walk through our haunted house. Enjoy tons of candy and games. Chick-fil-A available for purchase. Cost is $3 per trick or treater. | When: Oct. 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Where: Franklin Township Community School Corporation, 6141 S. Franklin Road, Indianapolis.| Info: (317) 862-2411.

Ghoulish Garfield • Put on your creepiest costume and take part in a fun Halloween celebration at Garfield Park! Enjoy goblin games and treats at the Burrello Family Center, creepy crafts and the Arts Center and get spooked on your tour of the Haunted Conservatory! Haunted Conservatory details: 5:30- 7 p.m.: less scary. 7-8 :30 p.m.: scary (recommended age 8 and over). There is a $2 admission charge for the Haunted Conservatory. All other activities are free! | When: Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.| Where: Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Dr., Indianapolis.| Info: gpacarts.org.

UIndy Safe Trick-or-Treat • Celebrate Halloween a week early with free trick-or-treating in select residence halls and the spooky Stierwalt Alumni House! Free and open to the public. | When: Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.| Where: University of Indianapolis, 1400 E. Hanna Ave., Indianapolis. | Info: allevents.in/Indianapolis/uindy-safe-trick-or-treat.

Friday, Oct. 25

Halloween at the Baxter YMCA • Join us for a spook-tacular good time at the Baxter YMCA Halloween event. Games, candy, s’mores, hayrides, kid-friendly haunted house and more! Wear your funniest, scariest, cutest or most creative Halloween costume and come on over to the Y and make some fun family memories that last a lifetime. The cost for members is $15 per family (maximum two adults); $6 per person; cost for non-members is $18 for a family (two adults maximum); $9 per person. Bring in pet supplies/food and receive $1 off of admission. Military families get in free with a military ID. Food is included with the price. | When: Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m.| Where: Baxter YMCA, 7900 Shelby St., Indianapolis. | Info: contact Jillian Chest at (317) 865-6483 or email jchest@indymca.org.

Pumpkin Fest • Come join the family fun; enjoy some food and beer! Food, bounce houses, games and entertainment. $5 admission; kids 12 and under are free. | When: Oct. 25 & 26, 5-11 p.m. | Where: German Park, 8600 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis.| Info: (317) 885-0283; germanparkindy.org/home/october-federation-pumpkin-festival.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Five Star Trunk or Treat • Five Star at Banta Pointe will celebrate Halloween with an event and open house for the public. All ages are invited to participate. | When: Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m. | Where: Five Star Residences at Banta Pointe, 6510 U.S. 31 S., Indianapolis.| Info: (317) 783-4663; fivestarseniorliving.com.

Golden Living Centers Indy presents: Halloween • Please join us for games, music, candy and fun kid zone. Dress scary, frightful or freaky. | When: Oct. 26, 2-5 p.m. | Where: Golden Living Center, 2860 Churchman Ave., Beech Grove. | Info: (317) 791-5157.

Carni-Fall Trick or Treat • Dress up in costume for fun and games at the Independence Park StoryWalk. Crafts, activities, and trick-or-treat around the story walk. | When: Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m. | Where: Independence Park, 2100 S. Morgantown Road, Greenwood. | Info: jocoparks.com/event/carni-fall-2.

Lights on, Kid-friendly Safe Trick-or-Treat • We want to support you and offer our community a unique way to spend your evening! Last year with the weather, we had over 2,000 attend! We will open our doors, take away the monsters and scares and add a little taste of Halloween to your evening of fun! Get the family, bring the littles and spend some time trick-or-treating! Our staff will host a trick-or-treat station inside two of our haunted attractions as you make your way through all of our sets and scenes. There are no scares with this event. Cost is $3 admission per family of six. Regular show opens at 7 p.m. | When: Oct. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m. | Where: House of Trepidation, 1929 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis.| Info: allevents.in/indianapolis/lights-on-kid-friendly-safe-trick-or-treat.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Candy Corn Carnival • Games, pumpkin carving and decorating, trick or treating. Wear your costumes! | When: Oct. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. | Where: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 7031 S. East St., Indianapolis. | Info: stjohns-indianapolis.org.

Trunk or Treat • Southport Halloween Trunk or Treat. | When: Oct. 27, 4-7 p.m. | Where: Southport City Park, 6901 Derbyshire Road, Southport. | Info: southport.in.gov.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Spooky Dance Party • Children of all ages and their adults are invited to listen, move, jump and dance to Halloween-themed music with Miss Kasey. Scarves and rhythm instruments will be provided for added fun. | When: Oct. 29, 1:15 p.m.; Oct. 30, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. | Where: Franklin Road Library Branch, 5550 S. Franklin Road, Indianapolis. | Info: (317) 275-4380; attend.indypl.org/event/3104053.

The Studio: Spider Webs • Stop in The Studio to create spider webs. All ages are welcome. | When: Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.; Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-noon; Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. | Where: Greenwood Public Library, 310 S. Meridian St., Greenwood. | Info: Josie Myers at jmyers@greenwoodlibrary.us.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Halloween dinner and costume contest • A free Halloween dinner and costume contest sponsored by the Lions Club. Music by Big Daddy Jay and dancing. Games and treats. All ages are encouraged to participate. There will be prizes and surprises! There will even be a prize for the best adult costume. Everyone is welcome to join the fun! | When: Oct. 30, dinner at 5:30 p.m.; contest is at 6 p.m. | Where: Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave., Beech Grove. | Info: (317) 803-9086; hornetparkcommunitycenter.com.

Trunk or Treat • Come join us at the corner of Southport and Sherman for ComForCare’s Trunk or Treat! Bring the kiddos or bring the trunk o’candy. All are welcome! | When: Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. | Where: ComForCare Home Care, 3725 E. Southport Road, Ste. F., Indianapolis. | Info: Facebook: ComeForCare Home Care (South Indy, IN).

Thursday, Oct. 31

Halloween Party on Main Street • Spend Halloween with us at our Annual Halloween Party. We will have treats, prizes and a Not-So-Scary Scary Animal Show by Silly Safari and Animal John. Halloween party, treats and door prizes. | When: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m. | Where: Elton Geshwiler Senior Center, 602 Main St., Beech Grove. | Info: (317) 788-3843.

Trunk or Treat • Stop by Southwood Baptist Church (non-members welcome) for some fun and candy! | When: Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m. p.m.| Where: Southwood Baptist Church, 501 S. 4th Ave., Beech Grove. | Info: Facebook: Southwood Baptist Church.

Trick-or-Treat Storytime • Trick or treat with us at this special Halloween storytime. Enjoy stories, spooky craft and collect treats in the library. Don’t forgot to bring something to collect treats in and wear your costume! | When: Oct. 31, 10-11 a.m. | Where: White River Library Branch, 1664 Library Boulevard, Greenwood. | Info: (317) 885-1330; jcplin.libnet.info/event/2843682.

Scare in the Square • Families and individuals of all ages are invited to drop by the library for a treat while making their way through Fountain Square for Scare in the Square! | When: Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. | Where: Fountain Square Library Branch, 1066 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis. | Info: (317) 275-4390; attend.indypl.org/event/3134885.

Trunk or Treat at German Park • Enjoy safe trick or treating on Halloween! | When: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. | Where: German Park, 8600 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis. | Info: (317) 885-0283.

Trick-or-Treat at Southeast Roll Call • We’re calling all goblins, ghosts and creatures of the night! So, creep, float or crawl on over to our haunted roll call for a treat and a ghoulish good time. Hope to see you, if you dare! | When: Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m. | Where: IMPD Southeast District, 1150 Shelby St., Indianapolis.| Info: Facebook: IMPD-Southeast-District.