Southside donation sites announced for international Christmas project

This month, sites in the Indianapolis area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.

Indianapolis families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

This year, Indianapolis-area residents hope to collect more than 32,000 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Regional Director David Zimmerman. “We see all ages getting involved –and more and more every year.”

The following are donation sites and times on the Southside of Indianapolis and Greenwood:

Southport Presbyterian Church

7525 McFarland Boulevard

Indianapolis IN 46237-3695

Mon, Nov. 18: 1-3 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 19: 1-3 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 19: 6-8 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 20: 1-3 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 20: 6-8 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 21: 1-3 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 21: 6-8 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 22: 1-3 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 22: 6-8 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 23: 1-4 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 24: 1-4 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 25: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

New Hope Church

5307 W Fairview Road

Greenwood IN 46142-7786

Mon, Nov. 18: 6-8 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 19: 6-8 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 20: 6-8 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 21: 6-8 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 22: 6-8 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 23: Noon-5 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 24: Noon-5 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 25: 8-10 a.m.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call (937) 374-0761, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the good news of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.