Southside construction update July 27-Aug. 2, 2023

Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

Franklin Township: The following projects are on the city’s Capitol Improvement Projects list for this year: Maze Road, Acton Road from the Johnson County Line to Southport Road, House Street from Swails to McGregor, Exchange Street from Swails to McGregor. The exact time line has not yet been finalized. Franklin Township residents have voiced concerns about McGregor Road which is not on the list, but is is need of repair as well.