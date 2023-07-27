Southside construction update July 27-Aug. 2, 2023

Compiled by Nicole Davis
With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!
- Franklin Township: The following projects are on the city’s Capitol Improvement Projects list for this year: Maze Road, Acton Road from the Johnson County Line to Southport Road, House Street from Swails to McGregor, Exchange Street from Swails to McGregor. The exact time line has not yet been finalized. Franklin Township residents have voiced concerns about McGregor Road which is not on the list, but is is need of repair as well.
- I-465: Crews expect to open the westbound Ianes of I-465 prior to the morning rush on Thursday, July 27. Bridge deck overlays, road surface upgrades and placement of drainage structures were just some of the tasks completed during the closure. Westbound traffic will be moved back to its temporary configuration consisting of three travel lanes with concrete barriers on both shoulders to allow crews to continue work in adjacent areas. Motorists traveling eastbound on I-465 should watch for trucks entering and exiting as work continues for the future systems interchange connecting I-69 to I-465.
- I-69: S.R.37/I-69 narrows to one lane under S.R. 144. Drivers should expect occasional delays, especially during morning and evening rush hours. Watch for crews in the median and shoulder as they perform maintenance tasks such as installing highway fencing and cable rails, and applying other finishing touches. Work is expected to pick up in Johnson County as crews prepare for a traffic switch at the Smith Valley Road interchange early next month.
- Southside Indianapolis: Beginning July 25, construction work on wastewater infrastructure closed a small segment of E. Pleasant Run Parkway N. Drive near its intersection with Union Street. Construction at this location is expected to last approximately two months with completion anticipated in late September 2023. Signs will detour traffic from E. Pleasant Run Parkway N. Drive around construction via the parallel E. Pleasant. Run Parkway S. Drive, connecting by way of Madison Avenue and S. Meridian Street. A limited number of homes fronting the closed street segment will retain access via Union Street or their service alley.