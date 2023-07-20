Southside construction update July 20-26, 2023

Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

• Driving News: On July 1, Indiana lawmakers made updates to the Move Over Law. For years, Hoosier drivers have had to “move over” or switch lanes and slow down for emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles, and tow trucks on the side of the road. Starting July 1, this now includes any stranded motorist or broken-down vehicle. Motorists should drive distraction-free and practice safe driving.

I-465: Westbound lanes of I-465 (between I-65 and I-70 on the southwest side of Indianapolis) remain fully closed. Crews are making significant progress with bridge overlays, road surface upgrades, installation of drainage pipes and major earthwork in the medians. Southbound U.S. 31/East Street ramp to I-465 westbound will remain closed into 2024. A preview of what’s to come: Once the westbound lanes of I-465 lanes reopen in late July, traffic in that direction will return to temporary lanes so that work on added capacity can begin.