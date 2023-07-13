Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

Westbound I-465: An intermittent left lane closure on eastbound I-465 is expected near U.S. 31 during the westbound I-465 closure. This will give room for crews to safely move in and out of the work zone.

I-69: Crews expect to switch the northbound lanes of State Road 37 between Banta Road and Smith Valley Road onto new pavement later this week. Watch for crews working in the shoulders of I-69 and S.R. 37 as they continue to install right-of-way fencing along the corridor.

Road Funding News: Last week, Mayor Joe Hogsett made a major policy speech on infrastructure, led by proposed changes to the local distribution of state road funding. The proposal would bring more than $49 million in yearly road funding to Marion County and $96 million total to the nine Central Indiana counties. The proposed changes include the following:

A conversion to a distribution formula that allocates funding based on the number of vehicle miles traveled (VMT), rather than a center-line measurement that only accounts for the length of the road and not the number of lanes; A merger of the application-based Community Crossings grant program with the local distribution of the Motor Vehicle Highway Account. The changes would result in an additional $49 million yearly in new infrastructure funding for Marion County, and $96 million total for the Central Indiana region. In addition to proposed changes to the road funding formula Mayor Hogsett also announced proposed funding for neighborhood infrastructure investment and enhanced bike and pedestrian safety measures. The announcements include: An additional $25 million for residential street improvements in 2024; $5 million in funding for alley repair over the next three years; Installation of flashing beacons at Marion County schools in close proximity to thoroughfares that do not currently have pedestrian infrastructure and more.