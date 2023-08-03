Southside construction update Aug. 3-9, 2023

Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

Southside Indianapolis: Beginning July 25, construction work on wastewater infrastructure closed a small segment of E. Pleasant Run Parkway N. Drive near its intersection with Union Street. Construction at this location is expected to last approximately two months with completion anticipated in late September 2023. Signs will detour traffic from E. Pleasant Run Parkway N. Drive around construction via the parallel E. Pleasant. Run Parkway S. Drive, connecting by way of Madison Avenue and S. Meridian Street. A limited number of homes fronting the closed street segment will retain access via Union Street or their service alley.s

I-465: Last week, I-69 Finish Line crews successfully reopened westbound I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. During the three-week closure, workers and equipment were able to safely and efficiently complete bridge, roadway and drainage work that lays the foundation for the next phases of I-465 construction.