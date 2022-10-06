Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis
* I-69 Indianapolis: Construction of the future I-69 interchange and lanes has closed Epler Avenue west of State Road 37. Drainage pipe installation will reduce Wicker Road to one lane near S.R. 37. Expect delays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. where a temporary signal alternates one-way traffic. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.
- I-69 Johnson County: Following last week’s traffic shifts, both directions of S.R. 37 are now sharing new pavement south of Southport Road. The Johnson County traffic pattern is expected to remain in place for about one year as construction continues for the future I-69 pavement and bridges. Signal timings and stop bars at the Smith Valley Road intersection have been adjusted for the new location of S.R. 37 traffic. Bluff Road is expected to close starting next week near Angel Animal Hospital. Access the area from Fairview Road to the north or Wakefield Road to the south. The former Bluffdale Drive intersection at S.R. 37 will be removed and reconfigured. Noise barrier work is expected to begin in the coming weeks with steel post installation along the Oak Meadows Mobile Home Community, near Old S.R. 37 and Stones Crossing Road.