Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

* I-69 Indianapolis: Construction of the future I-69 interchange and lanes has closed Epler Avenue west of State Road 37. Drainage pipe installation will reduce Wicker Road to one lane near S.R. 37. Expect delays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. where a temporary signal alternates one-way traffic. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.