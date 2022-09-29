Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents.

* I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue west of S.R. 37. It’s expected to begin on Sunday, Oct. 2. i69finishline.com for a map of closure locations and detours.