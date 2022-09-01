Southside construction update

Information by i69finishline.com
- I-69 Johnson County: Construction of the new I-69 mainline in Johnson County is reaching a halfway point. Over the coming month, State Road 37 traffic is expected to shift onto more than four miles of new pavement between S.R. 144 and Fairview Road. The traffic shifts are expected to occur in four steps, starting last Wednesday. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane north of Banta Road and should expect delays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. S.R. 37 traffic is urged to slow down and stay alert for the changing traffic patterns. Between each of the four traffic shifts, crews will move temporary barriers and adjust pavement markings to safely shift traffic to the other side of the road with both directions crossing the center median in between. This will allow I-69 Finish Line crews to complete the mainline pavement and bridges. To view a map of the pavement surface for each section of the project, visit i69finishline.com.
- I-69 Johnson County: Crews expect to shift S.R. 144 traffic onto the new bridge over future I-69 after Labor Day, removing another stoplight for S.R. 37. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to S.R. 144 and the S.R. 144 on-ramp to northbound S.R. 37 are expected to open at that time. Northbound S.R. 37 access to S.R. 144 and S.R. 144 access to southbound S.R. 37 will be closed for about three months as crews complete the remaining entrance and exit ramps. The official detour will follow S.R. 37 to the County Line Road interchange. The Bluffdale Drive and Old S.R. 37 access roads are open and connected west of S.R. 37 from Wicker Road in Marion County to Huggin Hollow Road at S.R. 144. Additional access points to Bluffdale Drive are at Fairview Road and County Line Road. A dedicated lane was added last week for westbound S.R. 144 traffic turning left onto Old S.R. 37/Waverly Park Road. Turning traffic should yield at the green light and wait for gaps in oncoming traffic.
- I-69 Marion County: A long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue to through traffic near S.R. 37 is expected to begin after Labor Day. The detour for local traffic will follow Concord Street, Banta Road and Harding Street.