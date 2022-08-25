Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

Greenwood: Work began Aug. 22 on the Stones Crossing/Honey Creek Road roundabout and will continue through mid-October. Residents in the area will still have access to their homes throughout the duration of this project.

I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the Carson Avenue overpass requires nightly closures of the southbound I-65 ramp to westbound I-465.

I-69 Greenwood: Work to rebuild S.R. 37 pavement for the new I-69 is reaching a halfway point. Look for northbound S.R. 37 traffic to shift onto new pavement north of S.R. 144 as early as next week. Southbound traffic is expected to shift about a week later.

The new S.R. 144 bridge over future I-69 is expected to open for traffic in September, resulting in the permanent removal of another S.R. 37 traffic signal