Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

• I-69/465: Last week, I-69 Finish Line crews opened a new ramp from westbound I-465 to southbound State Road 37/Harding Street. The new ramp is about a half mile east of the White River. Motorists wishing to travel southbound should slow down and watch for the orange exit signs to merge safely onto new pavement. A temporary closure is expected in the coming weeks at the intersection of Mann and Thompson Roads for reconstruction and resurfacing work.

• I-69 Johnson County: The new Smith Valley Road to northbound S.R. 37 exit ramp is expected to open in early November. Motorists who are traveling northbound on S.R. 37 should watch for traffic merging onto the highway. A mobile striping crew is expected to be active on S.R. 37 next week, weather permitting, near S.R. 144 and Olive Branch Road. The actual starting date and duration for work and any closures may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.