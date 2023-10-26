Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

• I-69 Indianapolis: The Banta Road and Belmont Avenue intersection has reopened. Belmont is permanently closed at the old Edgewood intersection. Traffic south of that intersection will have Belmont Avenue access south to Southport Road. Traffic north of the old intersection will need to travel north on relocated Belmont Avenue to Epler Avenue.

• I-69 Johnson County: A single northbound lane closure on State Road 37 will be in place under the State Road 144 bridge until the end of November to allow crews to finish mainline paving in the area. If you are traveling northbound, be aware of traffic merging from State Road 144. The ramp from northbound State Road 37 to Smith Valley Road is anticipated to be open by late October. There will be a traffic switch on the east leg of Smith Valley Road, east of Mullinex, for crews to complete the new median.