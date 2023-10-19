Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

Greenwood: Meridian Street from Main Street to Pearl Street is now closed to complete repairs on the sewer and install curbs and sidewalks. Once these repairs are complete, southbound Meridian Street will be closed from Main Street to the alley south of the Bethel Chin Baptist Church to continue the repairs. Main Street will remain open during this time. Once all repairs have been completed, the intersection of Main and Meridian will briefly close for milling and repaving, along with the newly repaired sections of Meridian. Throughout this project, alleys will remain open, and detours will be identified.

Greenwood: The intersection at Main and Madison has officially reopened.

I-69: Shorter days and cooler temperatures mean autumn is here. Active construction will continue along the project corridor throughout the fall and into winter. Motorists should still expect ongoing traffic changes during this time and be patient as crews work to wrap up this construction season. By Thanksgiving most of the planned construction for the year will be complete, along with some new openings and closings. Crews will continue to work during the winter months as weather permits, but overall construction and traffic impacts should decrease noticeably.

465: Crews wrapped up the noise barrier work on the on the ramp from northbound U.S. 31 to eastbound I-465 over the weekend but will need another night or two to install lighting fixtures. Those closure dates have yet to be determined.

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s $1.2 billion Capital Infrastructure Plan approved

Last week, the Indianapolis City-County Council’s Public Works Committee voted unanimously to approve Mayor Joe Hogsett’s five-year, $1.2 billion capital infrastructure plan. The Committee also unanimously voted to send Indy DPW’s proposed 2024 budget on for a vote of the full City-County Council with a do-pass recommendation.

Next year will be the second year of Mayor Hogsett’s five-year, $1.2 billion capital plan, which calls for $363 million in Indy DPW projects for 2024 – nearly three times the first budget passed under the Hogsett administration in 2017.

If approved, Indy DPW’s budget for 2024 will include $284 million for transportation-focused projects and $79 million for stormwater-focused projects.

Mayor Hogsett’s five-year capital plan includes:

$534 million for street construction

$159 million for bridge projects

$86 million for trails, greenways, and paths

$31 million for sidewalks

$220 million for stormwater projects

Since 2016, Indy DPW has delivered 1,250 lane miles of resurfacing, 1,000 lane miles of strip-patching, two residential resurfacing packages, 103 miles of sidewalks, 8,000 new ADA ramps, 32 miles of bike lanes, 35 miles of new trails and 4,000 crosswalks.

The City-County Council previously approved $25 million for residential resurfacing in September. 2024 will mark the third consecutive year of a dedicated funding package for the rehabilitation of residential streets by Indy DPW. To date, the funding has allowed for the reconstruction of approximately 400 residential road segments throughout the city.

DPW’s proposed 2024 budget now goes to the full City-County Council for final passage on Oct. 16.