Southside construction update

I-69 Johnson County: The southbound ramps to and from Smith Valley Road are open. There is no direct access to or from northbound S.R. 37 from Smith Valley Road. The northbound detour is Bluffdale Road between Smith Valley Road and County Line Road. Next week paving crews will be active near the S.R. 144 bridge area. Watch for flaggers and drive with caution on S.R. 144 and old State Road 37 during this time. Northbound S.R. 37 will have a single lane condition under the S.R. 144 bridge until the end of November. The ramp from northbound S.R. 37 to Smith Valley Road is anticipated to be open by late October.