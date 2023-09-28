Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

* I-69 Johnson County: Last week the I-69 Finish Line project reached a major milestone at Bluff Creek just south of the State Road 144 interchange. Beams were set and the deck was poured on the last of 20 bridges in the southern section of the project in Morgan and Johnson counties.

I-69 Johnson County: The southbound ramps to and from Smith Valley Road are open. There is no direct access to or from northbound SR 37 from Smith Valley Road. Northbound ramps will open in late 2023. The northbound detour is Bluffdale Road between Smith Valley Road and County Line Road.

* I-69: Bridge construction is a major part of I-69 Finish Line. In total, 39 new bridges have been or will be built and 35 existing bridges have been or will be rehabilitated or replaced as part of the overall project.

I-465: The northbound US 31 ramp to eastbound I-465 will be closed beginning Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 2 at 5 a.m. for noise barrier work. Expect up to four additional weekend closures for this ramp in the coming months.

For more information, visit i69finishline.com