Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

• I-69: Southport Road traffic is expected to switch into a new phase this week, with crews pushing both lanes of traffic onto fresh pavement on the north side of Southport Road.

• I-465: During repaving operations residents of Lighthouse Landings will need to use the complex’s northern exit to connect with Tibbs Avenue to access Southport Road. There will be more information about these closures next week from I-69 Finish Line.

• I-69 Johnson County: The right turn lane in the roundabout from eastbound S.R. 144 to Waverly Park Road is restricted for the next two-to-three days to finish up a curb island.