Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis
- I-465: Be aware of possible 20-minute traffic stoppages on Bluff Road, Meridian Street, and Harding Street between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The southbound U.S. 31/East Street ramp to I-465 westbound will remain closed until 2024.
- I-69 Johnson County: On Thursday, Sept. 7, there will be southbound ramp closures at Smith Valley Road between 9 p.m. and midnight to install high mast lighting fixtures. Traffic will be detoured to County Line Road. Except for special circumstances (see above), the southbound ramps to and from Smith Valley Road are open. There is no direct access to northbound SR 37 from Smith Valley Road and northbound ramps will open later this year.