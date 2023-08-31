Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

Safety is a priority and that includes during heat waves. Temperatures seem to have moderated for now, but the last few weeks in central Indiana have been brutal with heat indexes at or near record levels. INDOT stated that it is especially mindful of the extreme temperatures and is taking extra precautions to ensure I-69 Finish Line and other crews stay safe while continuing to maintain construction schedules. Crews’ schedules have also been adjusted to avoid working during the hottest times of the day. This means working earlier in the mornings, later in the evenings, and even overnight. Some schedules have been staggered to provide crews with more frequent breaks.

• I-69/I-465 Indianapolis: A new fly-over bridge is taking shape in the future I-69/I-465 system-to-system interchange in Marion County. Motorists who commute along I-465 have noticed this structure being built over the last few months and will see major additions as crews set the steel girders that will form the base of the bridge. Setting these girders is no small feat. Three individual girders are connected to create a span of 240 feet, which is only 20 yards short of the length of a football field. This bridge will carry five parallel girders within each of the three bridge spans. While very large, however, the current set girders will only form half of the bridge. The second half of the structure will be built in 2024. Once complete, the fly-over bridge will support the northbound to westbound movement from I-69 to I-465.

• I-69 Indianapolis: Southport Road west of S.R. 37 is expected to be shifted to new lanes this week. Be aware of possible 20-minute traffic stoppages on Bluff Road, Meridian Street, and Harding Street between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.