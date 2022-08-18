Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) on Aug. 15 to highlight ongoing construction on South Emerson Avenue, between Southport Crossing Place and Stop 11 Road. This $11 million project (ST-47-045) will improve the pavement structure, drainage, pedestrian accessibility, traffic flow, and overall safety of the roadway.

“Last week during the 2023 budget proposal, I highlighted millions of dollars we will direct to address neighborhood streets, thoroughfares, and pedestrian upgrades as part of the Circle City Forward initiative,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Today’s ongoing project is an example of the kind of comprehensive work we can accomplish with that funding.”

The project includes pavement reconstruction, roadway widening with additional through lanes, a flush bi-direction left turn median, and sidewalk or multiuse path on both sides of the roadway with ADA-compliant curb ramps throughout the corridor. Construction also includes the replacement of the Emerson Avenue bridge over I-65. This project is in tandem with a similar, upcoming project (ST-47-041), which will extend the improvements along Emerson Avenue from Stop 11 Road to County Line Road. That next project is set to begin construction in 2023.

The South Emerson Avenue improvements are an example of a proposed project being taken through the Complete Streets design process and thereafter including a recommendation for additional pedestrian infrastructure. In this case, the project will implement a recommended 10-foot asphalt trail on one side of the roadway throughout both phases of reconstruction for Emerson Avenue. When complete, this multiuse trail will connect many neighborhoods, shopping centers and the Franciscan Health hospital campus; it is designed to connect at County Line Road with existing pedestrian infrastructure in Johnson County.

One week ago, Mayor Hogsett proposed the budget for 2023 and its investments in transportation infrastructure. The proposed capital improvement plan presented at last week’s City-County Council meeting laid out $1.15 billion to be spent on reconstructing transportation and stormwater infrastructure in Marion County throughout the next five years. This includes just less than $400 million expected to be spent in 2023. This piece of the proposed budget was unanimously given a do-pass recommendation by the Public Works Committee last Thursday for approval by the full City-County Council. For more information about project ST-47-045, visit indy.gov/DPW.