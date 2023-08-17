Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Councillor Frank Mascari, and Indy DPW celebrated the completion of a stormwater project that will resolve flooding issues for approximately 100 homes in the Sherman Drive Park neighborhood on the city’s Southside.

“Thanks to a massive stormwater upgrade throughout this neighborhood, we’ve been able to mitigate major flooding – and all the hazards it can cause,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Indy residents can expect more projects like this in the near future. Our city is currently in the midst of a billion-dollar, 5-year capital plan for our infrastructure.”

“Flooding has been an ongoing issue for my constituents in the Sherman Drive Park neighborhood, and it is reassuring to hear that this issue has been resolved,” said Councillor Frank Mascari. “I would like to thank Mayor Hogsett and DPW for making this possible. My colleagues and I on the Council are committed to continuing to work together to invest in infrastructure projects that benefit neighborhoods throughout the city.”

“Resolving stormwater issues in neighborhoods prior to road resurfacing is a key factor in delivering longer-lasting streets and improving resilience to weather events,” said Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget. “With more than 40 stormwater-focused projects currently active, we are continuing to deliver these benefits to residents across the county.”

In addition to newly-resurfaced streets, engineers have deployed new culverts and hybrid ditches to resolve flooding issues in the neighborhood. A hybrid ditch is a ditch system plus a perforated underground pipe. These work together to both collect stormwater and allow it to soak into the ground and subsurface drain.

I-69 Johnson County: Watch for crews working along the shoulders of I-69/S.R. 37 in northern Morgan and Johnson counties as they continue installing fencing, cable barrier and conduit.

Paving activities are expected this week near the S.R. 144 roundabout at Huggin Hollow Road and Old S.R. 37. There have been some incidents coming out of the single lane closure on northbound I-69 south of S.R. 144, mostly due to excessive speed. Motorists should pay close attention in this area, slow down and use extra caution when exiting the lane restriction.