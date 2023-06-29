Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

• 465: The second half of the directional I-465 closure on the city’s southwest side is scheduled to begin on July 7.

• I-69 Indianapolis: Paving activities are scheduled later this week on Southport Road west of S.R. 37 to complete the tie in from the new Southport Road alignment to the existing roadway.

• I-69 Johnson County: Like others on the I-69 Finish Line corridor, the Smith Valley Road interchange will open in stages. When the new overpass bridge opens in mid-July, the southbound off and on ramps to S.R. 37 will open as well. Because of the current mainline configuration, the northbound ramp tie-ins won’t be completed until later this year. For northbound motorists on S.R. 37, paving activities have picked up in Morgan and Johnson counties. The last of the new concrete pavement has been placed between Smith Valley Road and S.R. 144, and crews anticipate switching southbound traffic onto permanent driving surface after the July 4th holiday weekend.