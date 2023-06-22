Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

Following the July 4th holiday weekend, work will begin on part two of the I-465 directional closure. With eastbound traffic moved back onto the temporary eastbound lanes, all westbound I-465 travel lanes and on-ramps will close on or after July 7 to begin work on additional lanes, retaining walls, drainage structures and bridge rehabilitation. I-69: Belmont Avenue between Banta Road and Epler Avenue is currently closed to through traffic. Local access to businesses south of the closure point on Belmont will be maintained via Banta Road. Local access to businesses north of the closure point will be maintained via Epler Avenue. Belmont Avenue is expected to reopen on a new alignment in 2024.

Old S.R. 37/Waverly Park Road access to S.R. 144 is expected to reopen this week.