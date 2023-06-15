Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis
With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!
- Central Indiana: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) currently has a public survey out and would appreciate participation and contributions. They are looking at creating an Active Transportation Plan at a regional level. The plan will help determine which projects they will support with funding. You can take the survey at https://metroquestsurvey.com/ey2z2q?c=fg.
- I-465: It’s been more than a week since the eastbound lanes of I-465 closed to allow crews to complete work across all travel lanes. Bridge deck overlays, new bridge approaches, pipe cuts in the pavement and ramp reconstruction are just some of the items crews accomplished in the first week. Work will continue around the clock as weather permits, and we encourage motorists to download the INDOT TrafficWise app or visit 511in.org to view live traffic cameras and see travel speeds before heading out.