Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

Central Indiana: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) currently has a public survey out and would appreciate participation and contributions. They are looking at creating an Active Transportation Plan at a regional level. The plan will help determine which projects they will support with funding. You can take the survey at https://metroquestsurvey.com/ey2z2q?c=fg.