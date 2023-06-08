Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

• Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett today announced the 12 projects selected for funding through the 2023 Indianapolis Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership (INIP), a program of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW). The projects chosen for 2023 total nearly $4 million in investment in Indianapolis neighborhoods, with more than $1.8 million coming from Indy DPW funds. Through the Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership, Indy DPW is able to double the effective value of tax dollars, increase the number of neighborhood and community-based projects and jump-start development that would not otherwise be possible. 2023 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership Projects include on the Southside: Ridge Hill Trails HOA – Resurfacing throughout this neighborhood on the far south side will improve the quality-of-life for residents. Town of Homecroft – Madison Drive will be resurfaced and repaired at Loretta Drive, making the area more accessible for residents.

• I-69 Johnson County: Mullinix Road east of S.R. 37 is still closed between Smith Valley Road and Olive Branch Road. The roundabout construction is expected to be complete in late July/early August in time for school openings.

• 465: I-465 eastbound officially closed to traffic last weekend and will remain closed through June 21. The road is closed between I-65 and I-70, including ramps at Harding Street/State Road 37 and U.S. 31/East Street to I-465 Eastbound. Anticipate some congestion at closure points and on the detour route. Westbound I-465 is open to traffic.