Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

• Indianapolis: The Indiana Department of Transportation has two opportunities on June 1 for residents to participate virtually in a presentation on the State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). Learn about what STIP is, projects locally and the process. Register Now: https://on.in.gov/STIPtownhall

• I-69 Indianapolis: Motorists accessing southbound S.R. 37 from Southport Road will use a temporary ramp until the permanent ramp is complete. To learn more about the upcoming directional closures, visit i69finishline.com

• Greenwood: A closure at the intersection of Stones Crossing Road and Saddle Club Road began May 30. This closure is necessary to construct a new single lane modern roundabout. The road is scheduled to remain closed for 60 days. Once the intersection is closed, a posted detour route will be in place to direct motorists around the construction site. The route will utilize SR 135, Smokey Row Road, and Morgantown Road.