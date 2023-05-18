Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

The Southside Times is sharing regular updates on the numerous construction projects happening across the Southside.

As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

I-69 Indianapolis: 20-minute stoppages are expected at Harding Street for bridge work. Crews will perform these brief stoppages as needed to bring in large trucks and move materials. Nighttime left-lane closures are expected on I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the city’s southwest side for median work and preparation for the upcoming directional closures.