Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis
The Southside Times is sharing regular updates on the numerous construction projects happening across the Southside.
As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!
- I-69 Indianapolis: 20-minute stoppages are expected at Harding Street for bridge work. Crews will perform these brief stoppages as needed to bring in large trucks and move materials. Nighttime left-lane closures are expected on I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the city’s southwest side for median work and preparation for the upcoming directional closures.
- I-69 Greenwood: Motorists may notice paving activities resuming on the new northbound lanes of S.R. 37 near Olive Branch Road. Once complete, this will provide a smooth, quiet driving surface for the future I-69. New noise barriers are beginning to take shape on S.R. 37 near Bluff Road. Crews will be working in the right-of-way installing the posts and absorptive panels that will provide a buffer for the neighborhoods east of future I-69. Mowing crews are expected this week along the corridor as the weather allows.