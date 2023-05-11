Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

During the 2022 season, The Southside Times shared regular updates on the numerouIs construction projects happening across the Southside. With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering this weekly feature again in 2023.

As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

I-69 Southside Indianapolis: The bridge over Bluff Road is the latest to be taken down as part of the I-69 Finish Line project and part of adding capacity to the eastbound lanes of I-465. Nightly 20-minute stoppages may be needed on Harding Street and Bluff Road at I-465 for bridge and material removal overhead. To minimize impacts on traffic, much of the I-69 Finish Line work occurs at night. Nightly activities, including bridge demolition and paving operations, are taking place on both I-465 and S.R. 37.

The bridge over Bluff Road is the latest to be taken down as part of the I-69 Finish Line project and part of adding capacity to the eastbound lanes of I-465. Nightly 20-minute stoppages may be needed on Harding Street and Bluff Road at I-465 for bridge and material removal overhead. To minimize impacts on traffic, much of the I-69 Finish Line work occurs at night. Nightly activities, including bridge demolition and paving operations, are taking place on both I-465 and S.R. 37. I-69 Johnson County: Some changes are coming to the S.R. 144 interchange with lane restrictions on Old S.R. 37 south of S.R. 144 beginning this week and lasting approximately two weeks. Paving crews expect to begin work next week from Olive Branch to just south of Bluff Road. Mowing crews are expected this week along the corridor as the weather allows. The actual starting date and duration for work and any closures may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.

Some changes are coming to the S.R. 144 interchange with lane restrictions on Old S.R. 37 south of S.R. 144 beginning this week and lasting approximately two weeks. Paving crews expect to begin work next week from Olive Branch to just south of Bluff Road. Mowing crews are expected this week along the corridor as the weather allows. The actual starting date and duration for work and any closures may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur. I-69 Indianapolis: Motorists will see many changes on Indianapolis’ Southwest side in the coming months. I-69 Finish Line is making improvements to I-465 that will require temporary directional closures and ramp closures between I-65 and I-70. Motorists are encouraged to plan by seeking alternate routes. Here is what to expect:

The first closure is scheduled for June 2-21. During these three weeks, eastbound lanes and ramps of I-465 will be closed between I-65 and I-70.

The second closure is scheduled for July 7-29. This construction will close the westbound lanes and ramps of I-465 between I-65 and I-70.

These I-465 improvements are all designed to benefit drivers by adding capacity to I-465 between I-65 and I-70 in the safest, most efficient way possible. Please drive safely and use caution!

To learn more about the upcoming directional closures, visit i69finishline.com